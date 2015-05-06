What factors are fuelling the rebirth of the PC?

Many average PC users will be sick to their back teeth of Microsoft's conveyor belt of OS releases that have dominated the PC landscape, and they'd be right to pay little or no attention to Windows 10 in that respect. That attitude couldn't be further from the truth, though, and what we have on our hands won't be just another Vista, XP, Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 clone. It will trigger off a revolution in the PC sector.

That's because Microsoft is a very different beast to the company it was even 12 months ago. Ever since Satya Nadella was promoted to CEO following a long search to find Steve Ballmer's successor, he has gone about changing the company as a whole. The PC market is the key battleground that Microsoft is focusing on, and the rebirth of Windows as a completely different OS means the sector as a whole will continue on its path to recovery.

Of course, PC manufacturers do have their part to play, but a stable OS that is free and gets updates on a regular basis can only help to keep the interest of vendors in terms of continuing to push new machines. In the same way, the OS will help to reinvigorate consumer confidence in PCs, and all this working together sets a solid foundation for the continued rebirth of the PC.

Another thing that Microsoft will do with Windows 10 is to implement a truly cross-platform approach that makes the OS look the same whether it's on a tablet or smartphone. This will encourage Windows smartphone and slate customers to stay loyal to their PCs thanks to the fact that the experience will be uniform. And of course all this makes it easier to continue doing tasks across the PC and other devices. A demonstration earlier this week at the Microsoft Ignite conference showed off exactly how similar it will look, and this is yet another of the many ways that Windows 10 is doing its bit to push PCs.