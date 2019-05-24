BlackBerry’s Cylance strikes strategic alliance with NordVPN, LastPass

Cylance, the security solution owned by BlackBerry, is teaming up with popular VPN company NordVPN and password reminder specialist LastPass to provide with a one-stop-shop privacy and security package .

At $9.99 per month, it represents a 60% discount or around $200 off the standard price. Curiously, this deal is only valid in the US and on 12-month subscriptions; non-US residents should be able to purchase this package using a VPN.

Up to six devices can be protected via your membership, and there’s even a 30-day money back guarantee for you to try that solution. Cylance is billed as a light and fast antivirus built around an AI security engine that doesn’t require significant updates. The flip side is that it is very light on features; great if you only want a malware hunter. Not so great when you want a complete security package.

NordVPN is a well known VPN provider, one of the best-selling privacy tools worldwide and a star performer in our best VPN buying guide. Based in Panama, it operates in excess of 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries to serve about 1 million customers.

As for LastPass , it is arguably one of the best password managers out there and, while Google Chrome’s own password manager is great, this one offers more features including working on applications for the premium offer.

Cylance has confirmed that this offer is not promotional (i.e. it is permanent) and renewals will be charged at the same price.