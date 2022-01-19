Rainbow Six Extraction Incursion: Every mission objective and how to beat it

Rainbow Six Extraction is out now, and with it, you, some friends and a whole host of Rainbow Six operators are what stand between Earth being taken over by a whole lot of gooey aliens.

The way you will be stopping a potential invasion isn’t large-scale war, but actually smaller, much quieter research missions to find out everything you can about the Archaean threat. Rainbow Six Extraction’s Incursions are the backbone of the moment-to-moment gameplay and there's a lot of permutations.

Each time you launch into a game, you will have three random objectives to complete. You can complete all three, or if things have gotten a little too hairy, you can extract out of a mission at any point and take the experience you’ve already earned with you.

There are eleven mission types you will have to contend with in the world. They are not that complicated, but they each have their own quirks. Here’s a small explanation of every Incursion Protocol you can run into.

Triangulation

How to beat it:

Triangulation is a relatively simple objective. There are three devices on the map, located in various locations. In order to complete the objectives, you need to run to each device and activate it. Once you activate one, you will be prompted to active the next, and then the same again.

Tips:

You can pre-plan the route. By exploring the space, you can find all of the devices first. This will let you clear a path before activating the first module.

You have more time than you think to activate the next device. Take your time and clear any Archaeans in your way as you get to the next device.

Specimen

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat:

Specimen has you and friends trying to track down a specific Archaean on the map. However, this isn’t a hunt though. This is a science mission. Instead what you need to do is have the target follow you to the extraction platform where you can then spring the trap and transport it back home.

Tips:

Don’t accidentally extract instead of setting the trap. The UI is a little confusing in this regard

Clear the way of other Archaeans. You are going to want to lead the target along. Other Archaeans will be an enormous pain in this regard as you want to be able to outpace the one you are trying to transport.

Sabotage

How to beat it:

Sabotage is what it says on the tin. In an area, there will be Arch Spines. These a big black and red stalagmites that you must destroy. To do so, walk up to one and place an explosive. This will attract Archaeans in the area who will try to stop the explosion. Kill them before they can sabotage your own sabotage efforts.

Tips:

It’s easy to fail this. Before starting to a thorough sweep of the area around the Arch Spine. The explosives can be easily destroyed by a couple of Archaeans. If they do, you are leaving empty-handed.

Use your utility here. For example, place Ela’s sticky proximity mines or Smokes’ gas grenades in important chokes.

Serial Scan

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

Serial Scan is all about capturing zones for a set amount of time. You need to find the tripod to activate the mission where you will then be directed to stand in a zone for a little while until it is captured. There are three zones you have to capture in order to complete the mission.

Tips:

Archaeans will find their way to you while you are capturing a zone. Make sure you have a good view of areas where they could come from.

You can leave the area if things get too intense. You do have a decent amount of time to leave, take care of the situation and then return, so don’t stretch yourself too thin.

Nest Tracking

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

Nest Tracking is a fairly simple mission type. All you have to do is find three dormant Nests on the map and place trackers into them. To do this, all you have to do is walk up to a Nest and interact with it.

Tips:

In order to place a tracker, the nest must be dormant. Make sure that you aren’t seen or other Archaeans don’t sound the alarm around too many nests. If too many are woken up, you won’t be able to complete the mission.

There seem to be more Archaeans around the nests than in other mission types. Make sure you check around a nest fully before getting a sample.

Shutdown

How to beat it:

In order to beat Shutdown, you need to clog up the underground tunnels of the Archaeans. To do that, you need to find yourself a foam canister. This will be located at the Extraction zone. Take one and then bring it to the specified structure and insert the canister.

Tips:

The foam canisters can explode if they are hit. You could use this to your advantage, but you certainly don’t want to be on the receiving end.

You don’t have to do anything to set off the explosion. Once the last canister is added, you’ve completed the objective.

Biopsy

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

Biopsy is more about stealth than anything else. In this mission type, you are trying to locate a specific Archaean. Once you do so, you need to sneak behind it and perform a takedown. Your REACT Knife will then take a sample from the alien. That’s it!

Tips:

If the Archaean sees you, don’t worry. You don’t fail. Old stealth game rules apply here. Wait until the target loses track of you and then just try again.

If you don't love the position of the target, you can get seen, have it chase you somewhere else, and then make it lose your track.

Decontamination

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

The final objective of decontamination is to get a sample of the central Nest. However, it’s not quite that easy. In order to do so, you will have to kill five smaller Nests in the room while avoiding other Archaeans and poisonous gas. Once you have destroyed all the smaller ones, you will be able to get your sample.

Tips:

The nests in decontamination are green instead of their regular red. They are also aggressive and spawn enemies much faster. The rooms also quickly become full of poisonous gas so beware.

Archaeans will attack you in the room. With the hazards around before you even get to them being plentiful already, you may want to go on a cull of the surrounding area before activating the sample.

Hunt

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

Hunt has you doing what you would expect. Your goal is to hunt down a specific Archaean on the map. However, in order for them to show themselves, you will need to kill three other targets on the map. These targets will share a class, and be spread out. Once they die, the real target will show themselves and you can then proceed to kill them.

Tips:

The Archaean that spawns is an elite. They are going to be pretty tough, so prepare and have some locations you can run to when you need distance.

As ever, thinning out Archaeans on the map is wise. When taking on the elite enemy, running into other enemies is a harrowing process.

Rescue

How to beat it:

Rescue is not unlike the Hostage mode in Rainbow Six Siege. The Archaeans have taken a civilian hostage so you need to get in there and get them out. Make sure you get in, get them out without either of you dying and you will progress.

Tips:

The target can absolutely die. In fact, often Archaeans will beeline past you in order to kill the rescue target. Be sure to protect them.

You can only use your sidearm when escorting the rescuee.

Rescue: MIA

(Image credit: Future)

How to beat it:

Rescue:MIA is an important part of Rainbow Six Extraction. This will be the way you retrieve your Operators who have gone MIA. To do so, you will have to locate their body and remove them from their gooey prison.

That is actually more complicated than you might think. When you try to remove the Operator, a mini-game will be instigated. The Archaeans will fight to keep the imprisoned Operator. To win this minigame, you need to shoot any orbs that travel down vines off the main ‘prison’. At the end of the vines will be ‘blossoms’ you have to shoot. Once you have several destroyed, you should be able to yank the Operator from the grasp of the Archaeans.

Once you have them, your work isn’t done. You need to take them to the extraction point. The operator carrying the rescued will only have access to their sidearm. However, get them back and you have access to your MIA operator again.

Tips:

Interacting with the mini-game is actually surprisingly involved. Especially if you are alone, make sure the area is very clear. Archaeans will try to stop you, so dealing with them and completing the mini-game can be a couple of spinning plates too many.

Do a little pre-planning on how you intend to get out too. Getting the operator out is a pain, and you don’t want to lose it by being swarmed by Archaeans you didn’t know where there.

Gateway Singularities

How to beat it:

These are the hardest missions you will find out on Incursions. Gateway Singularities will pull you through to a new area to face a Protean, a boss-like enemy that takes the form of other Operators. The move set and health works different for each. These are tough though, but once you finally whittle down and defeat a Protean, you can leave.

Tips: