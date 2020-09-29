How to change your Yahoo mail account password or reset it

Yahoo Mail is one of the best-established email providers in the industry. Millions of people use the service every day, but sites with large numbers of users are also a magnet for cybercriminals.

Changing your password regularly is a good way to stay ahead of the hackers and keep your data secure. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the processes of changing and resetting your Yahoo Mail password.

For the purposes of this article, we’ve documented the steps required to change or reset your password on a desktop browser. However, these steps will be slightly different on an iOS or Android device.

Yahoo Mail is one of the original email providers (Image credit: Yahoo)

How to change your Yahoo Mail password

First, you’ll need to head to the Yahoo Mail sign-in page and enter your existing credentials. Once you’ve logged in, click the button displaying your name and profile image in the far right-hand corner of the page—if you’ve added a custom profile picture you’ll see that on screen. Otherwise, it will be a standard white and grey user icon.

From the drop-down menu that appears, select ‘Account info’. This will open another page containing all your personal account information and preferences. In the right-hand column, you’ll see a menu with five options, ‘Personal info’, ‘Account security’, ‘Recent activity’, ‘Preferences’, and ‘Help’.

Click ‘Account security’. Next, select the ‘Change password’ link, you’ll find it on the left-hand side of the page in the ‘How to sign in’ section. You’ll then be redirected to the login screen.

Type in your new password on the first line, confirm it in the line below, and click ‘Continue’. If your passwords match you’ll see the following message appear on your screen: ‘Success!

Your password has been updated’. Click ‘Continue’ to complete the process.

Finally, you’ll be prompted to review your account recovery information. If you do see any discrepancies adjust them at this point to avoid getting locked out of your account later down the line.

Click your initials in the top right-hand corner of the screen to access ‘Account info' (Image credit: Yahoo)

How to reset your Yahoo Mail password

If you can’t remember your current Yahoo Mail password you can reset it from the sign-in page. First, navigate to the sign-in page as normal and enter your username or email address and then click ‘Next’.

After this, you’ll be asked to enter your current password. Ignore the prompt and instead click ‘Forgotten password?’. Next, you’ll be asked if the current number associated with your Yahoo Mail account is correct. If it is, click the ‘Yes, send me as code’ button.

If the number associated with your account is no longer active or wrong, click the ‘Try another way to sign in’ link at the bottom of the page. You can then use a different authentication method, such as another email address, to verify your identity.

Presuming the original phone number is correct, when you receive a code via SMS, enter it and click ‘Verify’. Next, put a tick in the re-captcha box, and click ‘Continue’.

As above, you’ll be required to enter a new password and then confirm it. After this, click ‘Continue’. Again, as above, if both passwords match, a ‘Success! Your password has been updated’ message will pop up. Finally, click ‘Continue’.

Yahoo Mail’s account recovery information update reminder will appear on the screen before you’re redirected to your email account. This is the perfect time to update your information if you need to.

Multi-factor authentication is required to change reset the password on your Yahoo Mail account (Image credit: Yahoo)