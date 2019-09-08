Best infrastructure management services of 2019

Managing your IT infrastructure can be a challenge. Server hardware, cloud applications, mobile devices - working with them as an integrated whole can be difficult work. This can become even more complicated if you inevitably have legacy software running as well.

However, there are solutions available that can map your full IT infrastructure to the cloud, allowing you to monitor everything from a single dashboard. This can display everything from the different OS, software versions, and storage use, as well as provide malware protection and even monitor energy consumption.

More importantly, a good IMS solution will allow you to pinpoint bottlenecks and network problems, allowing you to zoom into any code causing errors, allowing you to identify workarounds and solutions. Usually alerts can also be provided in the event of any technical failure, allowing you to react quickly via push notifications, SMS, email, or even automated calls.

It doesn't stop there - why have your IMS work as a standalone? Often integrations are available to enhance team communications, collaboration, and even work with customer relations management so that you can ensure everyone in the business cycle affected by an issue can be kept updated, and notified once a solution is in place.

Here we'll look at the best in infrastructure management services.

Microsoft's reputable IM software

Broad variety of features

It’s from Microsoft

Windows only

When it comes to software, it’s hard to beat American tech giant Microsoft, and the company has a great tool for infrastructure management. Configuration Manager is a suite of IM tools developed for IT managers and experts.

This solution deals primarily with operating systems, malware protection, power consumption and IT hardware. It can work on a variety of devices and across different work applications.

In terms of core features, the software offers device management, power management, update management, endpoint protection and inventory reporting. You can also use it to deploy Windows 10 quickly and efficiently on new devices.

System alert package

Lots of useful integrations

Handy alerts

Narrow focus

PagerDuty is an excellent infrastructure management solution. It offers incident and dispatch features for multiple services and applications, and has been tailored for a plethora of businesses and industries.

This is primarily a system monitoring and alert platform, providing incident management through a web or mobile application. What’s great is that it can send crucial infrastructure alerts through phone, SMS and push notifications. It can even send them to specific people or groups via email.

Feature-wise, the software offers team scheduling management, real-time collaboration information through different devices and platforms, system and user reporting, always-on delivery and business-grade security. There are also integrations with apps and services such as Slack, AppDynamics, Desk.com, Watcher, ZenDesk and more than 200 others.

For pricing, the Starter tier begins at $10 per month for up to 6 users, but with limited features. More are introduced in the Platform Team plan at $29 per user per month, and most features are available under the Platform Business tier at $39 per user per month. However, do note that some incident response and analytics options have an additional cost per user, regardless of the plan paid for.

Visual infrastructure management

Useful and varied integrations

Visual reporting

Focused primarily on identifying problems

If you’re after a cloud-based infrastructure management platform, you should check out Datadog. The system offers monitoring and analytics management for businesses of all sizes and sectors, as well as maintaining a rich and yet simple interface.

The software can work with a wide selection of systems, apps and devices, and there are integrations which cover the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Slack, SQL Server, Docker, Apache, Campfire and even PagerDuty above. And like PagerDuty, you have the option to receive alerts – in this case, the software will alert you to performance problems via email.

You can create your own IM dashboards, too. They offer high-resolution metrics and graphs covering data such as hosts, devices, tags, rates, ratios and averages. There’s also the ability to search for different metrics and events.

Network management with automation perks

Automation capabilities

Mobile apps

Feature set isn’t that broad

Formerly known as LabTech, ConnectWise Automate is a remote monitoring and management platform designed by IT service providers for technology companies, and it provides automated IT service.

With a focus on network management, this solution offers powerful cloud-based reporting and visibility into your IT capabilities, allowing you to perform almost any IT management task remotely and efficiently.

Meanwhile, on the automation front, ConnectWise will analyse all your systems, solve problems and reduce time spent visiting on-site assets. As well as being able to access the software from a PC, there’s also an app for iOS and Android devices.

Automation isn’t for everyone, but it’s certainly handy if you want to speed up internal processes. There’s a free trial available, so you don’t have to rush into making a final decision as to whether you want to adopt ConnectWise.

Suitable for smaller and larger firms

Alerts for system issues

Multi-platform mobile apps

Lack of diverse reporting capabilities

Pulseway's Real-Time Remote Monitoring and Management Software is one of the most popular and highly commended services of its kind. It lets you monitor Windows, Mac and Linux computers, and provides you with real-time status on network performance, system resources and logged in users.

There’s a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, meaning you can track and manage all your IT resources remotely. You also get access to advanced IT automation so you don’t have to spend time on mundane tasks, such as maintenance, backup and security checks.

You can set up alerts, too. Like some of the other systems mentioned here, they’ll flag any system issues that could potentially lead to damage or failure, and you can tailor them based on your IT devices. Pulseway is suitable for smaller firms and businesses all the way up to large enterprises.

More more IT infrastructure management services

As cloud services increase the likelihood is that many organizations now have a mix on-premises hardware and cloud services to integrate and manage. As well as the best also mentioned above, here are some more IT infrastructure management services worth considering:

OneView from Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an IT infrastructure management platform that allows computing, storage, and networking to be managed through software, with a focus on automation of routine tasks. A combination of provided templates and software intelligence make it simple to set up reliable automated processes, while making it easier to improve overall flexibility and collaboration throughout your IT infrastructure.

VSA from Kaseya allows you to manage and automate your endpoints and IT infrastructure, allowing to scale while increasing overall efficiency of your IT systems. Remote monitoring becomes simplified with politcy-based automation. Secure one-click access also makes it easy for IT staff to login fast to make changes and adjustments as required.

IBM Integrated Managed Infrastructure Services (IMI) is another possibility to cover, and aims to simplify hybrid infrastructure management through the utilization of advanced automation and analytics. As expected from IBM there are a wide-range of powerful and distributed sources available to build and manage your services, based on a modular process to allow for easy flexibility and scaling.