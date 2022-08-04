Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta: sign up to test the shooter

Fatshark has announced a Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta, but we all must suffer the heresy of the actual launch being delayed.

We've all been there before: You're headed out on your daily commute to work at the Munitorum factories, and everything is business as usual. But then suddenly there are chaos cultists in your lane, disrespecting the Emperor and ruining the vibes of your Adeptus Administratum approved hymns on the radio. Now you're going to be late for your shift, your employee of the month status will be in question, and you might even lose your parking spot and be shot by your Commissar.

But since we can't do much about the chaos behind the scenes that's caused a delay in Darktide's release date, we'll have to look to our final salvation: getting access to the Darktide beta so we can chainsword our way through the enemies of the Emperor early. With any luck, the Darktide beta will tide you over in ways that Total War: Warhammer 3 just can't.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta

Darktide beta: How to sign up

Since we don't know exactly when the Darktide beta will happen, the most important thing (besides picking up one of the best FPS games to occupy your wait) is to toss your hat in the ring by signing up. Thankfully, Fatshark has made the process pretty easy, so you'll be able to fit signup into any schedule.

Here's where to get started:

(Image credit: Fatshark)

Head over to the Darktide beta signup (opens in new tab)

Scroll down until you see the box to enter your info

until you see the box to enter your info Type your email address into the box and submit it

and You should then check your email for the beta survey – my survey email arrived in about two or three minutes

(Image credit: Fatshark)

Once it arrives, just open the email and click on the Fill Out Form button

The beta survey will open, and you can fill out the beta survey and then submit it

Now that you've submitted your beta survey, you're safe to rest on your laurels until Fatshark contacts you again! In the meantime, don't be afraid to pore over all the details we have on Darktide, like the awesome new Darktide trailer we were treated to at Summer Games Fest 2022.

You can also spend some time checking out some of the other Warhammer 40,000 games we're anticipating, like the double dose of 90's shooter in Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun, or the first real Warhammer 40,000 RPG.