How to set up a network printer in Windows

Once upon a time, installing a printer involved plugging it into your PC, installing the drivers, printing a test page and riding off into the sunset, printouts in hand.

If you wanted to give other computers in your household access to the printer, you shared it through your main PC.

However, the rise of affordable network printers – particularly wireless ones – means everyone can access your printer anytime from anywhere in your home.

In theory. In practice, judging by the number of emails we’ve received over the years, it can often be a confusing process.

Thankfully, you can distil the process down to just a few straightforward steps, which should work for the vast majority of wireless (and Ethernet) printers out there.

Read on to find out how to turn a frustrating set-up process into something more simple.