Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - the two pro controller packages compared

Anyone shopping for one of the best Xbox controllers is likely going to have to choose between the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 vs the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. Microsoft’s premium Xbox controller may be pricey, but it boasts a range of compelling high-end features. This includes removable back paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, trigger locks, and a swappable D-pad. Throw in a sturdy carrying case and a charging dock, and it’s a feature-rich package.

You can always save some money by picking up the cheaper Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. This is the exact same controller as the Xbox Elite Series 2, but without the vast majority of accessories. All you get in the box is the controller, a thumbstick adjustment tool, and a USB-C cable for charging and wired play.

We've written this comprehensive guide exploring the differences in order to inform your purchasing decision, considering key factors such as the price and design of each product.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - Price

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is priced at $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95, and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core costs $129.99 / £114.99 / AU$189.95. While this might seem like a victory for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, it’s worth breaking down exactly what’s included in each package.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is bundled with a range of accessories. This means a thumbstick adjustment tool, a charging dock, a USB-C cable, a set of four back paddles, four additional thumbsticks, an alternate D-pad, and a carrying case come in the box. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, in contrast, only includes the thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable.

A separate bundle of all these accessories is available for $59.99 / £54.99 / $79.95. This takes the overall price of a complete Xbox Elite Series 2 Core and accessory set to $10 / £10 / AU$20 above that of Xbox Elite Series 2. With this in mind, if you’re likely to want any of these add-ons down the line, the original Xbox Elite Series 2 is going to be the most cost-effective option.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - Design

The design of both models are practically identical. Both controllers feature a largely similar build as the stock Xbox Wireless Controller, but with a more robust rubberized grip. Their similarity also means that the Elite Series 2 Core maintains compatibility with all the usual Xbox Elite Series 2 accessories, even though they’re not included in the box.

The one area where the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core really differentiates itself is in its range of color options. While the Xbox Elite Series 2 is only available in a very plain black, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core comes in more adventurous white, red, or blue colorways.

Each of these colors looks quite striking and is certainly a reason to consider the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core over the Xbox Elite Series 2. If you’re really concerned with getting your hands on a specific shade, however, do note that both controllers can be fully customized through the official Xbox Design Lab website for an additional cost.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - Buttons and thumbsticks

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core feature identical buttons and thumbsticks. This means that they’re both suited to a wide range of genres, with responsive inputs and accurate motion that’ll feel immediately familiar to anyone who has used the regular Xbox Wireless Controller. You can even alter the overall feel of the thumbsticks, making them tighter or looser as desired, using the adjustment tool, which is included with both packages.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 comes with additional accessories that give you far more ability to customize the feel of your controller. There are four alternate thumbsticks included in the box. Two are very traditional ‘classic’ style thumbsticks, while the others are a convex dome-shaped thumbstick and a tall thumbstick for more precise aiming. You can also attach up to four removable back paddles, which can be mapped to any button input using the Xbox Accessories App.

Where the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core only includes one concave-style D-pad, the Xbox Elite Series 2 also comes with a plus-shaped model that can be swapped out at any time. This may make it the better fit for certain genres, like platformers that require more precise inputs.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - Features

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core are wireless controllers that both have the same set of features on paper. The two controllers sport trigger locks, with three levels of sensitivity, in addition to the ability to save up to three custom user profiles. They also allow you to change the thumbsticks and D-pad, in addition to four rear slots for back paddles. The main distinction between the two controllers is that you’re not going to be able to use most of those features out of the box with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, as it simply doesn't include the required accessories.

In fact, the only additional features that you can use on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core are the trigger locks and user profiles - which could come in handy if you want to customize your button inputs across all of your games. If those are the only two features that matter to you, then the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core allows you to make a tidy saving. For everybody else, it’s clear that paying a little more for access to the wealth of features the Elite Series 2 offers, in addition to the carrying case and charging stand, is the better choice.

Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core - Which should you buy?

If you’re willing to spend the extra cash, your best option is most likely going to be the Xbox Elite Series 2. Although you can save a little by picking up the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, you’re going to miss out on a lot of the extra features that make the controller worth buying in the first place. That said, if you’re solely interested in getting a basic controller with some more premium materials, then the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core may be a satisfactory choice.

Buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 if…

You will just end up buying the accessories later

The Xbox Elite Series 2 contains all the accessories that you could possibly need for the controller. If you buy an Xbox Elite Series 2 core and then pick up the same accessories later, it works out more expensive.

You will take it out and about

The Xbox Elite Series 2 comes with a robust carrying case, which makes it perfect if you intend to take your controller away from home.

Buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core if…

You really need the saving

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the cheaper option if you don’t double-dip for the accessories. If your main concern is saving some money up front, the lower price tag means that it's the better choice.

You prefer the colors

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core comes in a few more colors. This includes a clean white or an eye-catching red and blue. Pick one up if you’re particularly wedded to any of those options.

