Thrustmaster announces the Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 HOSAS flight sticks designed for space sims like Elite Dangerous

Thrustmaster has announced the Sol-R range of flight sticks

They are designed with space sims like Elite Dangerous in mind

Pre-orders are available now ahead of the April 16, 2025 launch

Thrustmaster, a gaming hardware maker that specializes in flight sticks, racing wheels and all manner of genre-specific controllers, has just announced a set of sticks designed for space flight sim titles like Elite Dangerous.

The Thrustmaster Sol-R 1 Flightstick and the Sol-R 2 HOSAS Space Sim Duo are set to release on April 16, 2025 and pre-orders are available now via the brand's website. The Sol-R 1 retails for $219.99 / £159.99. Meanwhile, the Sol-R 2 HOSAS is a beefier package, containing two flight stick modules for $399.99 / £299.99.

The Sol-R range is comprised of a flight stick and a base for which to slot it into. The base features two dials on either side, as well as a set of buttons and switches which collectively allow for a total of 44 programmable actions.

The stick looks incredibly ergonomic, with a hand rest and a thumb grip. Up top you'll find two four-way hat switches, a small thumbstick, two buttons and a thumbwheel dial. There's also a pair of triggers on the underside, presumably used for blasting space bandits into next week. The ergonomic hand rest can also swap sides, making the Sol-R accessible for both right and left-handed folks.

Crucially, Sol-R makes use of Thrustmaster's bespoke Hall effect tech, which these days is a must for providing long-lasting controllers that don't succumb to dreaded stick drift.

Lastly, for those who like to add a little flair to their space sim sessions, the Sol-R base and stick have a combined 11 customizable RGB lighting zones. That'll allow you to change the lighting color of certain buttons for easy visibility. Or alternatively, you can go wild with a multicolored setup for extra style points.

Will the Thrustmaster Sol-R range land on our list of the best PC controllers? That remains to be seen. But at a glance, it looks like a high-quality package that's well-suited for space sim beginners and enthusiasts alike.

