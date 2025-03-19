Thrustmaster announces the Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 HOSAS flight sticks designed for space sims like Elite Dangerous

- Thrustmaster has announced the Sol-R range of flight sticks
- They are designed with space sims like Elite Dangerous in mind
- Pre-orders are available now ahead of the April 16, 2025 launch
Thrustmaster, a gaming hardware maker that specializes in flight sticks, racing wheels and all manner of genre-specific controllers, has just announced a set of sticks designed for space flight sim titles like Elite Dangerous.
The Thrustmaster Sol-R 1 Flightstick and the Sol-R 2 HOSAS Space Sim Duo are set to release on April 16, 2025 and pre-orders are available now via the brand's website. The Sol-R 1 retails for $219.99 / £159.99. Meanwhile, the Sol-R 2 HOSAS is a beefier package, containing two flight stick modules for $399.99 / £299.99.
The Sol-R range is comprised of a flight stick and a base for which to slot it into. The base features two dials on either side, as well as a set of buttons and switches which collectively allow for a total of 44 programmable actions.
The stick looks incredibly ergonomic, with a hand rest and a thumb grip. Up top you'll find two four-way hat switches, a small thumbstick, two buttons and a thumbwheel dial. There's also a pair of triggers on the underside, presumably used for blasting space bandits into next week. The ergonomic hand rest can also swap sides, making the Sol-R accessible for both right and left-handed folks.
Crucially, Sol-R makes use of Thrustmaster's bespoke Hall effect tech, which these days is a must for providing long-lasting controllers that don't succumb to dreaded stick drift.
Lastly, for those who like to add a little flair to their space sim sessions, the Sol-R base and stick have a combined 11 customizable RGB lighting zones. That'll allow you to change the lighting color of certain buttons for easy visibility. Or alternatively, you can go wild with a multicolored setup for extra style points.
Will the Thrustmaster Sol-R range land on our list of the best PC controllers? That remains to be seen. But at a glance, it looks like a high-quality package that's well-suited for space sim beginners and enthusiasts alike.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like...
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
It's not perfect, but Assassin's Creed Shadows' performance is impressive - it runs smoothly on the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally
Exclusive: the new KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Speed Cola Edition might be the coolest looking yet and come with a limited in-game item