The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6

News
By published

It'll even be free-to-play

Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X has been unveiled
  • It will be a free update that takes the popular tactical shooter free-to-play
  • It brings new visual overhauls plus a new map and mode

Developer Ubisoft has unveiled Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X, a successor to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that will be released as a free update.

Described as "the biggest evolution in Siege's history," Siege X is set to arrive in June 2025. A brand new reveal gameplay trailer has given us our first real look at the game in action, which you can see for yourself below.

Rainbow Six Siege X Reveal Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Rainbow Six Siege X Reveal Gameplay Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

In the trailer we see an all-new game mode: Dual Front. Following a unique 6v6 format, Dual Front will feature dynamic objectives and the ability to pick operators from both the attacking and defending teams from a curated roster of 35.

The game mode even has its own exclusive map and it looks absolutely massive. The pace of this mode definitely seems a lot higher than the more tactical gameplay that most players are used to.

Although I've dabbled with Siege over the years, I'm definitely more of a Call of Duty player and this mode looks like it might finally be enough to pull me away from Black Ops 6.

Siege X will also see major visuals enhancements brought to old maps, including new lighting, enhanced shadows, and 4K textures. At launch, Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank, and Kafe will be improved, with more overhauls coming via future updates.

The trailer also showed off the new rappelling mechanics, which look much more fluid and will even allow you run horizontally and jump around corners.

We also now know that Siege X will be free-to-play, with new players getting access to Dual Front, Unranked, and Quick Play modes and the ability to earn up to 26 operators. You will be able to upgrade to one of the premium editions to unlocked ranked mode.

If you've already bought any version of Rainbow Six Siege then there's no need to worry either. You will retain all previously unlocked and even get some exclusive veteran rewards depending on the year you started playing.

A closed beta for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X is available now and will run until March 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can sign up via the game's official website.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

