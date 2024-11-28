The PlayStation Pulse Elite is one of the best headsets I tested in 2024 and the Black Friday PS5 deal running on it makes it even more tempting

I test and review gaming headsets for a living as TechRadar Gaming's managing editor; I curate and oversee all our headset content and I've also spent years and years trying them. The first bit of gaming hardware I reviewed professionally was a gaming headset about six years ago now.
As a result, I know what makes a great gaming headset and certainly what makes one worth your time. I also know when a gaming headset deal is a good one, and this Black Friday PS5 deal on the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset is a perfect example of that.
Sporting planar magnetic drivers and offering some of the best gaming audio I've ever heard, it's one of the best sets I've tested this year, and it can now be yours for a lowest-ever price. In the US, it's down to $126.99 at Walmart (was $149.99), and in the UK you can nab it for just £100 at Amazon (was £125.15).
Today's best PS5 Pulse Elite gaming headset deal
This is a superb discount for the Pulse Elite headset taking it to a new lowest-ever. If you like official accessories and want the best Sony PS5 headset going, for the best price possible, then this is a near-irresistible deal.
UK shoppers can also make the most of a brand-new record-low price on the Pulse Elite, and one that makes it a square 100 quid at Amazon right now. Amazon's listing page indicates its MSRP is just over £125 but this headset was consistently selling for £129 not that long ago, so the saving is actually more than it would suggest.
As Black Friday PS5 deals go on official headsets - nay, just quality wireless headsets - both of these discounts on the Pulse Elite are superb. Sporting those excellent planar magnetic drivers, the headset is one of the best that I've tested in recent years and well worth upgrading to. It'll also connect directly to a PlayStation Portal via PlayStation Link wireless tech, so that's a bonus.
If you're not in the US or the UK, then you'll find the latest, lowest prices on the Pulse Elite wherever you are in the world below, as dug up by our auto-updating price-finding tech.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.