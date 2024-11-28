The PlayStation Pulse Elite is one of the best headsets I tested in 2024 and the Black Friday PS5 deal running on it makes it even more tempting

I test and review gaming headsets for a living as TechRadar Gaming's managing editor; I curate and oversee all our headset content and I've also spent years and years trying them. The first bit of gaming hardware I reviewed professionally was a gaming headset about six years ago now.

As a result, I know what makes a great gaming headset and certainly what makes one worth your time. I also know when a gaming headset deal is a good one, and this Black Friday PS5 deal on the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset is a perfect example of that.

Sporting planar magnetic drivers and offering some of the best gaming audio I've ever heard, it's one of the best sets I've tested this year, and it can now be yours for a lowest-ever price. In the US, it's down to $126.99 at Walmart (was $149.99), and in the UK you can nab it for just £100 at Amazon (was £125.15).

Today's best PS5 Pulse Elite gaming headset deal

PlayStation Pulse Elite: was $149.99 now $126.99 at Walmart This is a superb discount for the Pulse Elite headset taking it to a new lowest-ever. If you like official accessories and want the best Sony PS5 headset going, for the best price possible, then this is a near-irresistible deal.

PlayStation Pulse Elite: was £125.15 now £100 at Amazon UK shoppers can also make the most of a brand-new record-low price on the Pulse Elite, and one that makes it a square 100 quid at Amazon right now. Amazon's listing page indicates its MSRP is just over £125 but this headset was consistently selling for £129 not that long ago, so the saving is actually more than it would suggest.

As Black Friday PS5 deals go on official headsets - nay, just quality wireless headsets - both of these discounts on the Pulse Elite are superb. Sporting those excellent planar magnetic drivers, the headset is one of the best that I've tested in recent years and well worth upgrading to. It'll also connect directly to a PlayStation Portal via PlayStation Link wireless tech, so that's a bonus.

If you're not in the US or the UK, then you'll find the latest, lowest prices on the Pulse Elite wherever you are in the world below, as dug up by our auto-updating price-finding tech.

