The new Astro A50 Gen 5 has been revealed by Logitech G and it looks like a dream for Xbox, PS5, and PC players

As part of this year’s Logi Play 2024 event, gaming hardware manufacturer Logitech G has unveiled the Astro A50 Gen 5, a brand new multi-platform gaming headset.

Joining the existing Astro A50 X, the Astro A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station is intended as a streamlined alternative with many of the same premium features. This includes Playsync Audio, which allows for seamless platform switching via a USB-C connection to the headset’s charging base station. The Astro A50 X, in contrast, offers both audio and HDMI video switching together.

The Astro A50 Gen 5 boasts Pro-G Graphene audio drivers, which are also found in the Astro A50 X. I was very impressed with the audio quality of that latter headset in my Astro A50 X review, so this is definitely a good sign. This is in addition to a 48 kHz high-resolution microphone for more clear communication and, potentially, even livestreaming.

In terms of overall design, the Astro A50 Gen 5 looks an awful lot like the Astro A50 X albeit minus the HDMI ports on its base station. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as the Astro A50 X feels robust and is incredibly comfortable to wear thanks to its impressively soft memory foam ear cushions. The Astro A50 Gen 5 does introduce some small red highlights, though, which gives it some distinct flair.

Regarding the reveal of the headset, head of marketing for console and cloud at Logitech G Gabriel Whyel said that “the A50 X has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to its beloved design, premium sound, and advanced Playsync audio and video switching technology for the ultimate living room gaming experience. Our new A50 Gen 5 features Playsync audio that focuses on 3-system audio switching via USB, perfect for multi-platform gamers who have their consoles and PC connected to one or more monitors.”

The Astro A50 Gen 5 is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Up to three systems are supported simultaneously and can be switched between in an instant via a button on the headset, which sounds incredibly convenient.

The headset is available to pre-order now via the Logitech G website and costs $299.99 / £299.99, putting it significantly below the $379.99 / £359 price tag of the Astro A50 X.

