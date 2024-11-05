The Call of Duty: Mobile five year anniversary kicks off with Season 10 launch and new battle royale map

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 launches tomorrow

The update includes a new weapon, battle royale map, and skins

Call of Duty: Mobile has also hit one billion downloads worldwide

The fifth anniversary update for Call of Duty: Mobile arrives tomorrow, introducing a new season of content and an additional battle royale map.

Season 10 will introduce the new Anniversary Pass with both premium and paid tiers. Free players will be able to claim the all–new USS 9 SMG weapon, plus the brand-new Teleport battle royale class, a range of skins, weapon blueprints, Vault Coins, and more.

The Teleport class is equipped with a special beacon, which you can place and then teleport to from any point on the map.

Those who upgrade to the premium pass will be able to get their hands on new operator skins in addition to blueprints for the USS 9 and other weapons. A new Season 10 challenge pass will also be available via the in-game events tab, letting you earn challenge tokens and use them to purchase new skins, or complete Special Missions for special calling card unlocks.

The anniversary is also being marked by the addition of a new battle royale map, Krai. Krai is described as “a mid-sized map nestled in a valley at the base of the Ural Mountains” and seems to offer a good mix of both urban and rural combat environments. While playing on Krai, every operator is given one respawn and the option to come back into the game after that via a dropped dog tag that can be scanned by your squad.

Season 10 also contains plenty of new narrative content, with a special mission that follows Urban Tracker and Kumo-chan as they investigate Krai’s history, defeat enemies in combat, and complete mini-games to bypass security.

Publisher Activision has taken the opportunity to reveal that Call of Duty: Mobile has reached over one billion downloads worldwide since its release back in 2019. This is a huge milestone that most likely places Call of Duty: Mobile among some of the most downloaded mobile games of all time.

If you’re interested in giving it a go in time for the anniversary celebration, Call of Duty: Mobile is available as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS.