Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 details revealed alongside 4th anniversary event

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 10th season (the 2023 version) is right around the corner, and ahead of its launch, a number of details about what players can expect have been revealed. Namely, there’s going to be a large focus on the game’s fourth anniversary.

Outlined in a post on the Call of Duty blog, in Season 10 - Fourth Anniversary, players will be able to dive into the all-new Ground War: Breach mode. Built from the ground up for CoD: Mobile, the 16v16 mode takes place on the Memnos Island map, which was purpose-built for the action.

Players can take on the role of Attacker or Defender: the former can win the game by capturing and pushing through all their objective points, while the latter must stop the opposing team from doing so. Different vehicles, including tanks and helicopters, can also be utilized.

Otherwise, the fourth anniversary also means the return of The Club, complete with brand new content such as a boxing ring and dance floor. Players can hang out together, interact with NPCs and participate in minigames such as darts and ‘keep jumping’, a game which tasks players to jump between different hoverboards to reach their destination.

Season 10 - Fourth Anniversary will kick off on Wednesday, November 8 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT. Coincidentally, this is the same day that PC preloads for the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (with multiplayer and Zombies) kick off. For those who’ve pre-ordered the digital PC version of Modern Warfare 3, campaign early access starts today (November 2), so don’t miss out.