Spec Ops: The Line has been delisted from Steam following expiration of 'several partnership licenses'

Much-loved third-person shooter Spec Ops: The Line has been delisted from Steam following what publisher 2K referred to as the expiration of "several partnership licenses."

A 2K spokesperson elaborated on the matter in a statement to Kotaku, saying: "Spec Ops: The Line will no longer be available on online storefronts, as several partnership licenses related to the game are expiring," adding that it "would like to thank our community of players who have supported the game, and we look forward to bringing you more offerings from our label throughout this year and beyond.”

2K didn't spell out what these expiring partnership licenses are, but it seems likely that it's referring to the several licensed tracks that are in the game. Among which include Glasgow Mega-Snake by Mogwai, Rooster by Alice in Chains and Björk's Storm, to name just a few.

Heading over to Spec Ops: The Line's Steam page shows that it's no longer available for purchase. However, Steam users that already own the game are still able to download and install it whenever they like; it's not being removed from players' libraries.

If you're still keen to buy a copy of Spec Ops: The Line before it's gone for good, the game is still live for the time being over at GoG, where it's currently 80% off, taking it down to just $5.99 / £3.99. Absolutely worth it for one of the best shooters of the Xbox 360 generation.

There's currently no word from 2K as to whether or not the listing for Spec Ops: The Line will ever return. But this would involve resolving the current licensing expirations, and that doesn't seem overly likely.

TechRadar Gaming has reached out to 2K for further comment, but is yet to receive a response.

