Real-life Stardew Valley concert tour, Festival of Seasons, kicks off globally next year

It’s official - you’ll soon be able to experience the music of Stardew Valley in live orchestral form, as a real-life concert tour is set to kick off next year across the globe.

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe (real name Eric Barone) announced the news yesterday (October 10) on Twitter. The tour itself is titled Festival of Seasons, and 14 different locations have been announced, with the majority in the United States, and others in the UK, Australia, Canada, Thailand and South Korea.

The music itself will be played by a small chamber orchestra, in what’s said to be an “intimate” experience. The concert’s website states: “Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons is an intimate, immersive live concert featuring fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game's mesmerizing soundtrack.

“Curated by ConcernedApe, the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers.”

Announcing the first ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, "Festival Of Seasons". A selection of music from Stardew Valley, performed by a chamber orchestra. Cities and dates in the image below. Tickets available starting this Friday 10 am at https://t.co/zJTNHRlIUC pic.twitter.com/SbWrzGyuAcOctober 10, 2023 See more

Starting on February 17, 2024, the tour will begin in Los Angeles, before moving to Boston on February 23. The rest of the U.S. dates follow on from here, too - with Philadelphia on February 24, New York on February 29, Seattle on March 2, Chicago on March 9, and St. Louis on March 10.

After that, the tour will move to Canada, arriving in Toronto on March 15, and Montreal on March 17. From there, it’ll go to Australia, with dates on April 5 in Melbourne, and April 20 in Sydney. It’ll then come to the UK, with a show in London on April 29. Additionally, it’s been confirmed that there will be dates in Seoul and Bangkok, but those haven’t been announced yet.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for the Sydney show, these will go on sale on October 20 at 11am local time, while Melbourne tickets will be available sooner, at 11am local time on October 13 (this Friday). Excluding Seoul and Bangkok, the rest of the tickets will also be available on October 13 at 10am local time in the corresponding cities. Links can be found on the official website .

As PC Gamer reports , Barone also noted on Twitter that it’s “possible” that more dates could be added, although he thinks these “would likely be part of a different, future tour”. He noted: “This is the first run and still kind of testing the waters.”