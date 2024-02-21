Popular MMO Warframe is now available on iOS, with an Android version to follow

The popular massively multiplayer online (MMO) third-person shooter Warframe has launched on the App Store for iOS, allowing iPhone users the opportunity to access the entire game on the go.

The iOS version of the game represents the entire Warfare experience, complete with all of its features, support for cross platform saves, and cross platform multiplayer play. Bringing such a large title to a portable format is no small feat and Digital Extremes partnered with mobile developer Nitro Games in order to bring the project to fruition.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering the smoothest Warframe experience on mobile possible,” explains Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tähtinen in a recent press release. “We are excited to be taking on this challenge of craft in pairing Warframe’s fast-paced gameplay and immersive world with accessible, smooth touchscreen controls for untethered players.”

A new trailer for the iOS version of the game has also been revealed, giving you a good idea of what to expect from the visuals. Although the graphics are certainly less advanced than on PC, it still seems remarkably close and even slightly better than the current Nintendo Switch version to my eyes. You can see the trailer and judge things for yourself below:

The iOS release comes alongside additional confirmation that an Android version of the game is in development and is due to arrive later this year. Although there's no firm release date yet, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any future developments.

Set in the distant future, Warframe sees you step into the cybernetically enhanced shoes of the Tenno - an ancient race that pilots advanced robotic suits known as Warframes. Featuring a vast amount of story content in addition to procedurally generated multiplayer missions, it’s a huge game that’s geared towards both solo and co-op play.

Developed by Digital Extremes and originally launched back in 2013 for PC and PlayStation 4 under a free-to-play monetization model, the game has received countless expansions and content updates in the years since its release.

In addition to arriving on other platforms including Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Warframe remains one of the most played titles on the PC video game storefront Steam according to official Steam charts.

If you're craving more titles like Warframe, be sure to visit our guides to the best MMO games or the best free games.