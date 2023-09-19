Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 crashes are being investigated by Larian, and there's a temporary workaround

Baldur’s Gate 3 had a pretty smooth launch on PC when it arrived on August 3, but the same cannot be said for its arrival on PS5 which came on September 6. Unfortunately, several users are taking to sites like Reddit to report issues with the game, including sudden crashes that are preventing players from being able to load their games.

However, these issues are not being ignored by Larian - the studio took to Twitter to state that it's looking into the issue and has come up with a temporary solution to use while it investigates further, which is to disconnect your PS5 from the internet prior to booting up the game.

Some PS5 players are experiencing sudden Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes in what appears to be a PSN-related issue.We’re investigating the problem, but for now, the workaround is to disconnect your PS5 from the internet.September 18, 2023 See more

The cause of the crashes is believed to be a PSN-related problem, which is why disconnecting your console from the internet will temporarily resolve the issue. Several users have reported that attempting to boot the game several times usually results in a successful launch, but this isn’t exactly a workable solution for long-term use.

The best way to keep up to date with Larian’s progress on resolving the issue is by keeping an eye on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitter page, which is where the initial issue was addressed. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before a more permanent solution is put in place and players will be able to boot their game and jump back in with no issues whatsoever, and the experience will be as streamlined as the initial launch on PC.

