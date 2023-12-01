Sons of the Forest 1.0 release date is just on the horizon

Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has finally announced the survival horror game's release date, and luckily, it's right around the corner.

Sons of the Forest has been in early access for several months, having first released in February 2023. Right out the gate, it excited fans with a new take on the iconic cannibal-filled island with changing weather environments as well as a new companion AI who may be more than a little confused but has the right spirit. Almost exactly a year after this early access release, the hilarious and terrifying survival horror game is looking to leave early access for its official release date on February 23, 2024.

The official release also brings exciting new content for players to enjoy. If you played through the first game, The Forest, and were wondering where all the references to our favorite science experiment are, then you'll be happy to know that the 1.0 release is loaded with more Timmy-lore for older fans to enjoy.

We're hoping to see the upcoming 1.0 update expand on The Forest's true ending, where Timmy survives the experiments while managing to suppress his mutations so he can go forth and research new sites. Luckily, we'll be able to get to know Timmy better and hear his story straight from the horse's mouth, as Endnight Games has confirmed in a Twitter post that X-Men star Shawn Ashmore will voice his character.

This is a massive step forward for Sons of the Forest, as neither this title nor its predecessor has ever included voice acting. While we aren't sure yet just how Timmy's role will be expanded upon, the news is still very exciting as The Sons of the Forest is shaping up for an iconic release.

For more fantastic titles which will keep you on the edge of your seat be sure to check out the best horror games and survival games available to play right now.