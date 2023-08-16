Hyenas is getting a closed beta on PC this month, here’s how to request access

Creative Assembly’s upcoming multiplayer extraction shooter, Hyenas, just got a brand new trailer, and it’s been confirmed that players will be able to try the title themselves on PC later this month. If they’re lucky, anyway.

The hero-based zero-gravity FPS features several playable “misfit anti-heroes” (known as Hyenas, unsurprisingly) - players must team up and take on others to steal valuable merchandise from ‘Plunderships’, which are on their way back to Mars from Earth. It’s an interesting premise, for sure, offering a refreshing contrast to some of the best FPS games out there. From August 31, a handful of players will be able to dive into the action thanks to an upcoming closed beta.

“The closed beta will feature eight specialists including newcomers Mozie – the OG Hyena – and rock-and-roll roadie Digits,” Hyenas publisher Sega said ( via VGC ). “They will join ballerina Prima, astronaut Commander Wright, super speedy cosplayer Hero-Ki, Sniper El Silbón, gamer Doc Hotfix and defense connoisseur drag queen Galaxia as they dive into zero-G action across the massive Plundership, Earth Vintage.”

To ask to join the closed beta, all you need to do is head to the game’s Steam page, and hit the big, green ‘request access’ button. Though this isn’t a guarantee that you’ll be selected to play, there's no harm in putting your hat into the ring.

If you’re fortunate enough to be heading to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany next week, you’ll also be able to try out Hyenas firsthand there, without needing access to the closed beta. There are plenty of other games to look forward to playing there, too, including Persona 5 Tactica and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Even if you’re not going to be going to Cologne next week, you can still look forward to Opening Night Live, which will be streamed on August 22 at 8pm CET. Host Geoff Keighley has said that the show will be “less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year”, so be sure to temper your expectations if you were anticipating hundreds of new game reveals.