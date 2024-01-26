One hoodie in The Sims 4 is giving characters anime eyes by accident

The Sims 4 released the Goth Galore stuff pack on January 18 and fan reception has been fairly positive. However, as more players are starting to explore what the pack offers, a bug with one particular item is starting to circulate - and it's been giving characters huge eyes whenever worn.

A black strappy hoodie available exclusively as part of the Goth Galore stuff pack has been doubling the size of Sims' eyes when worn, which players have been sharing to social media in dismay. However, EA is aware of the issue and currently working on a fix to ensure that your characters' eyes remain the same size while wearing their new threads. EA's full post regarding the issue can be seen below:

Sul Sul 👋 Our team is aware of the hoodie in the Goth Galore Kit enlarging Sims eyes when worn. This occurs when the hoodie is worn & resolves once the hoodie is removed, but we appreciate your patience as we work towards releasing a fix as soon as possible.… pic.twitter.com/0aQAR658YxJanuary 24, 2024 See more

Interestingly the issue seems to be exclusively affecting female Sims, so if you're re-doing your male Sims' wardrobe with your newest kit - you shouldn't have to worry about any changes to their facial structure and appearance. Plus, the change isn't incredibly drastic, so it won't negatively affect your game. Instead, you might just notice that your characters look slightly more bewildered than usual.

With EA actively working on a fix for the bug, there's not much we can do but sit and wait and avoid using the one item of clothing that seems to be causing the issue for now. Fortunately, The Sims 4 Goth Galore is filled with new accessories and clothing to explore, so you've got plenty of opportunity to try out some entirely new outfits while you wait.

