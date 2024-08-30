NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, August 31 (game #447)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

NYT Connections today (game #447) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GREEK

CHEF

CROWN

SPORTS

MONTICELLO

RINGS

GARDEN

EAGLE

BUSINESS

ROOTS

TORCH

WEDGE

BARK

ARTS

SHIELD

COMICS

NYT Connections today (game #447) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Print parts

Print parts Green: Found in a forest?

Found in a forest? Blue: Green cuisine

Green cuisine Purple: Dollar designs

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #447) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NEWSPAPER SECTIONS

GREEN: TREE FEATURES

BLUE: KINDS OF SALAD CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, WEDGE

PURPLE: SEEN ON BACKS OF U.S. COINS EAGLE, MONTICELLO, SHIELD, TORCH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #447) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #447, are…

YELLOW: NEWSPAPER SECTIONS ARTS, BUSINESS, COMICS, SPORTS

ARTS, BUSINESS, COMICS, SPORTS GREEN: TREE FEATURES BARK, CROWN, RINGS, ROOTS

BARK, CROWN, RINGS, ROOTS BLUE: KINDS OF SALAD CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, WEDGE

CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, WEDGE PURPLE: SEEN ON BACKS OF U.S. COINS EAGLE, MONTICELLO, SHIELD, TORCH

My rating: Stupid

Stupid My score: Fail

Another day, another Connections fail. And I don't even care, it's just stupid. Look, how am I supposed to know what is on the back of US coins? I'm not in the US! I DO NOT CARE WHAT IS ON THE BACK. Do you know what's on the back of British coins? No. So why should I know what's on US coins?

And what is a WEDGE salad? I have never, ever heard that term before. So yeah, whatever, I failed. See you again tomorrow, when I will undoubtedly fail again because this game is biased and stupid.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 30 August, game #446)

YELLOW: SPARKLING THINGS DIAMOND, GLITTER, GOLD, SEQUIN

DIAMOND, GLITTER, GOLD, SEQUIN GREEN: PARTICIPATE IN SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS BOX, DIVE, FENCE, ROW

BOX, DIVE, FENCE, ROW BLUE: WONDERS OF THE WORLD GARDENS, LIGHTHOUSE, PYRAMID, TEMPLE

GARDENS, LIGHTHOUSE, PYRAMID, TEMPLE PURPLE: ICE ___ CREAM, CUBE, MACHINE, STORM