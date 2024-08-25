NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, August 26 (game #442)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #442) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SLICE

SNEAK

TIRE

SUPPORT

BAGEL

SLIP

LOAF

WHIFF

BLESSING

WADE

LIFESAVER

CONSENT

WREATH

HOOK

APPROVAL

SHANK

NYT Connections today (game #442) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Management assent

Management assent Green: Donut shape

Donut shape Blue: Wayward hit

Wayward hit Purple: Wear them on your feet, but there's something missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #442) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OFFICIAL SANCTIONING

GREEN: TORUS-SHAPED THINGS

BLUE: BAD GOLF SHOTS

PURPLE: FOOTWEAR MINUS “ER” SOUND

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #442) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #442, are…

YELLOW: OFFICIAL SANCTIONING APPROVAL, BLESSING, CONSENT, SUPPORT

APPROVAL, BLESSING, CONSENT, SUPPORT GREEN: TORUS-SHAPED THINGS BAGEL, LIFESAVER, TIRE, WREATH

BAGEL, LIFESAVER, TIRE, WREATH BLUE: BAD GOLF SHOTS HOOK, SHANK, SLICE, WHIFF

HOOK, SHANK, SLICE, WHIFF PURPLE: FOOTWEAR MINUS “ER” SOUND LOAF, SLIP, SNEAK, WADE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Gah! Yet another failure for me today – which makes four in just over a week. My game has totally gone. I'm like a golfer with the yips – and coincidentally, it was golf that tripped me up today.

I solved yellow and green without too many problems, leaving me with eight words to assemble. And I spotted, correctly, that one of the remaining groups was almost certainly a 'bad golf shots' connection – because I had HOOK, SLICE and SHANK. But I've never heard WHIFF used in that context (I'm not a golfer) and guessed every one of the remaining answers except the actual one, meaning yet another defeat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 25 August, game #441)

YELLOW: HOPPING MAD BOILING, FUMING, LIVID, STEAMING

BOILING, FUMING, LIVID, STEAMING GREEN: STATUS POSITION, RANKING, STANDING, STATION

POSITION, RANKING, STANDING, STATION BLUE: WORDS THAT MAKE UP THE ACRONYM “HVAC” AIR, CONDITIONING, HEATING, VENTILATION

AIR, CONDITIONING, HEATING, VENTILATION PURPLE: ACTIVITIES THAT INVOLVE FOLDING BAKING, LAUNDRY, ORIGAMI, POKER