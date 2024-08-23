NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, August 24 (game #440)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #440) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NATIONAL

TALK

SLIP

LATIN

JARGON

STEAL

BUDGET

TIPTOE

WHISPERS

ENVIRON

PLEAD

ENTERPRISE

CREEP

SPECULATION

THRIFTY

RUMBLING

NYT Connections today (game #440) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Might have been said

Might have been said Green: Walk like a mouse

Walk like a mouse Blue: Hired wheels

Hired wheels Purple: Mislead is another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #440) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HEARSAY

GREEN: MOVE STEALTHILY

BLUE: CAR RENTAL COMPANIES

PURPLE: ENDING WITH CHEMICAL ELEMENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #440) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #440, are…

YELLOW: VISUAL INTERFACE DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL

DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL GREEN: BURLESQUE WEAR BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES

BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES BLUE: BEIGE SHADES BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN

BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN PURPLE: LANGUAGE HOMOPHONES BASK, CHECK, FINISH, TIE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I'm determined to regain my Connections form, following three failures in a week, so I took extra care over today's game. And it was just as well – because it's another potentially difficult one.

I was at a disadvantage compared to some players from the start, because the blue group, CAR RENTAL COMPANIES, contains companies that to my knowledge do not operate outside of the United States, meaning that those of us who don't hail from the US might well have struggled with it. I might have guessed it anyway, if one of them was another global company, but as it was I left that group until the end and solved it by default.

That I was able to do so owed a lot to my having solved the most difficult purple group early on, which I was very pleased about; this was a clever connection that involved the end of the word being a chemical element – for instance LEAD in PLEAD or TIN in LATIN – but I was on the lookout for that kind of devious trick by the NYT, and spotted it right away. Phew!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

YELLOW: VISUAL INTERFACE DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL

DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL GREEN: BURLESQUE WEAR BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES

BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES BLUE: BEIGE SHADES BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN

BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN PURPLE: LANGUAGE HOMOPHONES BASK, CHECK, FINISH, TIE