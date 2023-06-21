Nintendo announces new areas and treasures for Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 just got a new trailer showcasing new locations, loot, characters, and a day-night cycle.

Pikmin 4's newest trailer has been shown at Nintendo Direct June 2023. Stranded on a strange and unfamiliar world you'll have to make use of your surroundings to repair the broken space shuttle and return the stranded castaways to safety.

With the Pikmin and Ochi at your side, you can traverse the world, find new trinkets, and explore unseen locations. You can travel across turbulent seas (ponds) and dry deserts (sand pits). But excitedly for fans, there's just been another location announced.

Burrow beneath the ground to unlock even more loot and puzzles to complete with the Pikmin at your side. There are even some castaways stuck down under, rescue them to unlock rewards and locations at your broken-down shuttle. You can get new equipment for survival and even tools for Ochi.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, you'll have to fight against more than just your surroundings in Pikmin 4. A red-leafy individual with a blue dog was spotted in the newest trailer kidnapping a castaway. Players will have to follow the enemy down to the depths and challenge them to a Dandori Battle. Here fans can strategically use their Pikmin against the intruder to win back the castaway in a game of wits.

The biggest draw of this next installment has to be the access to night missions for the first time ever. Once night falls creatures go into a frenzy that can only be calmed by the new glow Pikmin.

You'll be able to download and play a Pikmin 4 demo later this month, June 28. For old-school fans HD versions of the first two Pikmin games will be available on the Nintendo eShop later today.

Might Pikmin 4 make it onto our best Nintendo Switch games list? We'll have to wait and see one it releases so swot up on its potential competition in our guide.