How to get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Where to find Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds? This is likely the first question you'll be asking when trying to craft your first full armor set after a monster hunt. The trouble is, until you hunt a small monster that drops the resource, you won't know where to look. Thankfully, I've tracked down a number of beasts that'll drop Sharp Fang, speeding up the process significantly.

To seek out certain resources in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll need to venture out into the brand new seamless open world. You'll find a whole host of creatures, from Large Monsters like Chatacabra to endemic life like the Rufflizard. It's this world, teeming with life, that really makes the game stand out from others in the series, and it's a big reason why we've added Monster Hunter Wilds to our list of best crossplay games. To see what else we loved about it, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Here's where to get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds, including some info on which monsters to track down and carve. We'll then go on to detail what you can craft with Sharp Fang.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fang location

The best place to get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds is from Talioth in the Windward Plains. These are long reptilian small monsters that can be found in small groups. Early on, in Low Rank, you'll receive an Optional Quest called The Reset is Demanding, that'll lead you right to Talioth, though you can also just head to the Plains and open your map to find them. Take them down and carve them to get Sharp Fang. Note that you'll only get it from Low Rank Talioth. Other small monsters also stop sharp Fang when carved:

Gaijos (Low Rank): Plains, Forest

Plains, Forest Kranodath (Low Rank): Basin

Basin Piragill (Low Rank): Forest

Forest Porkeplume (Low Rank): Wyveria, Cliffs

What to use Sharp Fang for in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll need Sharp Fang to craft certain Low Rank armor pieces in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first you'll come across will be the Chatacabra Coil, a lower armor piece that grants the Botanist Skill. Given how early on you fight and hunt the Chatacabra, its armor set is a great one to spend a bit of time crafting by seeking out its requisite resources. Sharp Fang is one resource that cannot be craved from the Chatacabra itself, though Talioth is often found in the same area.

