Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence executive producer Fabrice Navrez has spoken on the size and graphical fidelity of the new mobile game

"The open world is big for mobile, but it's like 60 to 70% of The Division 1's original open world," he explained

He also said the team is "very proud" of how the game looks overall

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence executive producer Fabrice Navrez has discussed the scale and visuals of the free-to-play mobile game ahead of its launch today.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming, Navrez described the process of working The Division series' formula into a mobile title as "very challenging". In addition to having to carefully consider the balance between mobile graphical constraints and "the realistic feeling of The Division," the team needed to scale down the size of the game's New York setting somewhat.

"The open world is big for mobile, but it's like 60 to 70% of The Division 1's original open world, so it's a bit smaller he revealed. A lot of work was also done to "simplify to the direction" so that it would look good on smaller screens.

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"If you have texture with a lot of details, it can be very noisy because you have less space on screen," he explained. "But once again, while still keeping the realistic feeling of The Division."

"On very recent phones, the game looks super crisp, and on mid-range devices or older devices, the goal for us was to guarantee a flat 30fps because we believe having that very smooth and stable frame per second is important for the gameplay experience," he added.

"At the end of the day, you can change the options yourself depending on what you prefer. We're very proud of what we've achieved because we believe the game looks very, very good overall."

A free-to-play instalment set between the events of The Division and its sequel, The Division 2,