Mario Kart Tour will stop receiving new content next month

It’s been confirmed that the mobile Mario Kart game, Mario Kart Tour, will no longer be receiving new content from next month, the week after it turns four years old.

As VGC reports , Nintendo has confirmed that there’ll be no new courses, drivers, gliders or karts added to the game beyond Wednesday, October 4. From this date, the game’s ‘tours’ will use recycled content from older tours, instead of adding anything new.

“Thank you for playing the Mario Kart Tour game. This message is to notify you about the tours that are scheduled for the future,” the message reads (shared by Twitter user @OatmealDome).

It continues: “From [Wednesday, October 4] on, tours will consist of content from tours that have appeared before. Note: No new courses, drivers, karts or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting [Wednesday, October 4]. We hope you continue to enjoy playing Mario Kart Tour.”

[Mario Kart Tour]Nintendo has announced that content updates will end after the Battle Tour (starting Oct 4).All tours after the Battle Tour will consist of previously added content.

Mario Kart Tour isn’t the first Nintendo-published mobile game to stop receiving support. Previously, the company shut down the Tomodachi Life spinoff, Miitomo, as well as the match-three game Dr. Mario World just two years after their respective releases. The action RPG Dragalia Lost was also closed, four years after its release. However, Mario Kart Tour will remain available to download and play, unlike the aforementioned three which were permanently closed altogether.

Meanwhile, 2021’s AR mobile game Pikmin Bloom continues to receive new content, as do 2017’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes. As VGC points out, it was recently reported by Mobilegamer.biz that Fire Emblem Heroes earns around $5 million per month, and is Nintendo’s most successful mobile game.

In other Mario Kart news, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is set to receive its sixth and final wave of DLC before the end of the year. Its most recent wave, Wave Five, came out on July 12.