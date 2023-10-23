Marvel's superheroes are about to come to Magic: The Gathering in a big way

Marvel is coming to Magic: The Gathering, thanks to a new multi-year deal between Marvel and Hasbro.

Multiple collectible products and sets are on the way, and the first tentpole set, “based on Marvel’s fan-favorite characters and epic stories”, is set to launch globally at some point in 2025. You can check out the trailer below.

“We are extremely proud to collaborate with Marvel to bring its iconic characters to fans around the world in new ways,” the president of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Digital Gaming, Cynthia Williams, said. “These tentpole sets will build on the tradition of incorporating beloved fan-favorite characters and elements from world-class brands into Magic: The Gathering.”

Dan Buckley, the president of Marvel Comics and Franchise, pointed out that “trading cards have always been a part of Marvel’s DNA”, but that this crossover “takes that experience to a whole new level”. He continued: “With the depth that our storytelling and characters bring to the table, we can’t wait for fans to see how the Marvel Universe translates seamlessly into gameplay within these Magic: The Gathering products and sets for years to come.”

This news comes shortly after pre-orders for Magic: The Gathering ’s Fallout set went live . Four Commander decks (named Scrappy Survivors, Science!, Hail, Caesar, and Mutant Menace) will be available from March 8, 2024. These will feature iconic characters such as Mothman, Caesar, Dr. Madison Lee, and everyone’s favorite good boy, Dogmeat.

Earlier this year, Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings set, Tales of Middle-earth, was released, which contained a one-of-a-kind One Ring card. After the card was found, it was sold to American musician Post Malone for $2 million (around £1.6 million).