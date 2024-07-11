Jaw-dropping Elden Ring lore book costs nearly as much as a Nintendo Switch - and that's only the cheapest version

Elden Ring is an enormous game and - in true FromSoftware fashion - has reams of dialogue, item descriptions, and environmental details for lore heads to obsess over. Surely it'd be wonderful if all that detail was immediately to hand in a comprehensive book, right?

That's where Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring comes in, a 500-page lore book published by Tune & Fairweather, penned by popular Soulsborne lore YouTuber Geoff 'SmoughTown' Truscott, and featuring eye-popping works by artists like MenasLG, Chris Lewis Lee, Shimhaq and Elliott Wells.

The book's pre-order page is live now, and it'll help you get a better idea of just how premium a project it is. Top edge-gilded pages, flocked velvet slipcase, and hundreds of pages featuring in-depth lore detail and tons of gorgeously crafted artwork - it seems to be a fitting collector's item for the most dedicated Tarnished.

And then there's the price tag, which is as eye-watering as the fate of General Radahn. Expect to pay $279 / £215 for the base collector's edition (pre-orders of which are open until August 10, 2024). A nicer limited edition, bound in genuine leather and including a signed collectible art print, can be pre-ordered for $773 / £602. Lastly, there's also the Benefactor edition which includes all previous goodies and a page dedicated to the names of those who purchased it. This will run you $1,104 / £860. A pricey package all around, then.

It's an expensive piece of merch, to be sure, but it does look to be a very high-quality product. Fancy bells and whistles aside, I can personally vouch for creator SmoughTown's content for its informative and highly entertaining nature. Plus, the store page is already showing off plenty of high-quality artwork which leads me to believe that those who can afford it will undoubtedly have a real page-turner on their hands.

