Jaw-dropping Elden Ring lore book costs nearly as much as a Nintendo Switch - and that's only the cheapest version

Elden Ring is an enormous game and - in true FromSoftware fashion - has reams of dialogue, item descriptions, and environmental details for lore heads to obsess over. Surely it'd be wonderful if all that detail was immediately to hand in a comprehensive book, right?
That's where Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring comes in, a 500-page lore book published by Tune & Fairweather, penned by popular Soulsborne lore YouTuber Geoff 'SmoughTown' Truscott, and featuring eye-popping works by artists like MenasLG, Chris Lewis Lee, Shimhaq and Elliott Wells.
Arise now, ye Tarnished...Introducing Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring.A lavish, 500+ page appraisal of the most ambitious RPG in video game history, written by beloved Elden Ring lore expert Geoff "SmoughTown" Truscott.Pre-orders are now open. pic.twitter.com/Jrxbp1coiNJuly 10, 2024
The book's pre-order page is live now, and it'll help you get a better idea of just how premium a project it is. Top edge-gilded pages, flocked velvet slipcase, and hundreds of pages featuring in-depth lore detail and tons of gorgeously crafted artwork - it seems to be a fitting collector's item for the most dedicated Tarnished.
And then there's the price tag, which is as eye-watering as the fate of General Radahn. Expect to pay $279 / £215 for the base collector's edition (pre-orders of which are open until August 10, 2024). A nicer limited edition, bound in genuine leather and including a signed collectible art print, can be pre-ordered for $773 / £602. Lastly, there's also the Benefactor edition which includes all previous goodies and a page dedicated to the names of those who purchased it. This will run you $1,104 / £860. A pricey package all around, then.
It's an expensive piece of merch, to be sure, but it does look to be a very high-quality product. Fancy bells and whistles aside, I can personally vouch for creator SmoughTown's content for its informative and highly entertaining nature. Plus, the store page is already showing off plenty of high-quality artwork which leads me to believe that those who can afford it will undoubtedly have a real page-turner on their hands.
You might also like...
- The best controllers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review
- Xbox Game Pass is getting yet another wave of price increases and changes to its tiers
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.