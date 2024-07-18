It's the deal that keeps on giving – the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset is still at a lowest-ever price

I am once again writing here asking you to seriously consider buying the best wireless gaming headset I have ever tested for a record-low price.

As it turns out, and for all the excellent deals it brought with it, Prime Day didn't matter for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, as you can still get the brilliant white variant for a record-low price at Amazon: just $272 (down from $349.99). In even better news, the headset in black is also down to its lowest ever in the UK, dropping to just £249 at Amazon (was £329.99).

This is a stupendous price for the brand-new white colorway in the US considering it only came out a couple of months ago, while the black headset also at a lowest-ever price in the UK is also the world's easiest recommendation for me to make.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (white): was $349.99 now $272 at Amazon

This is literally the best deal we've ever seen on the Nova Pro Wireless in white, and it is an absolute belter. This gets you one of the top, premium headsets on the market, with a huge saving and because it's the Xbox-focused one, you'll get brilliant cross-platform compatibility too as it'll play nice with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. UK price: was £329.99 now £249 at Amazon (black variant)

If you're after the wired variant, fear not as that too is on offer! You can check that out below for both the US and UK if you fancy staying tethered.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired headset (PlayStation): was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

If you want to go for the Pro headset but prefer being tethered then this price is a belter. Not the lowest-ever but it's still a whole 74 bucks off the list price. UK price: was £249.99 now £193 at Amazon

I can never say too many good things about the Arctis Nova Pro wireless in particular. It's got an ingenious battery solution, a superb design and build quality with excellent levels of comfort, a terrific and genuinely useful DAC unit for EQ customization, and the audio quality is superior to almost anything else I've ever tested. And if you're after all that and don't mind a wired connection then the corded variant of the headset being discounted is the icing on the cake in terms of keeping your options open.

If you're not in the US or UK or are just fancy comparing or keeping your options open then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the headsets below.