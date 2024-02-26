Insomniac Games contacts employees affected by 2023 cyberattack, says steps have been taken to reduce the risk of it happening again

Insomniac Games has reportedly sent out a notice to employees affected by the 2023 cyberattack. It has said that steps have been taken to reduce the risk of any similar incidents happening again in the future.

In case you were unaware, on December 22, 2023, Insomniac Games confirmed on social media that it had been impacted by a “criminal cyberattack,” which led to data being stolen from the studio. As well as “early development details about Marvel’s Wolverine ,” the studio confirmed that this data included “personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors.” At the time, it stated that “this experience has been extremely distressing for us.”

BleepingComputer now reports that Insomniac has sent a data breach notification to those whose information was stolen in the cyberattack. According to the letter shared by BleepingComputer, employees have been informed as to what information was obtained about them.

“We are committed to learning from this incident,” Insomniac reportedly wrote. “We have strengthened our security controls, and we are taking other steps to reduce the risk of this type of cyber event occurring in the future.”

Insomniac has allegedly advised employees to “remain vigilant against threats of identity theft or fraud and to review and monitor your account statements and credit history for any signs of unauthorized transactions or activity regularly.”

The letter also stated that as part of its employee benefit package, staff are able to get access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services during open enrollment. Insomniac and Sony Interactive Entertainment are reportedly extending this benefit to last for two more years, which will continue even if someone is no longer an employee.