Infinity Ward has opened a new studio in Texas to "work on creating new and innovative experiences for Call of Duty"

Infinity Ward has opened a new studio in Austin, Texas, which will prioritize work on Call of Duty. A recruitment advertisement on the Activision website searching for an "Expert UI Engineer" confirmed the opening of the new studio, while detailing what exactly the studio will be used to work on.

As stated by the advertisement, "The studio will work on creating new and innovative experiences for Call of Duty and create state-of-the-art technology to power them." In addition, the listing said, "Our studio provides a safe, trusting, and empowering environment to unleash your creativity and help make the extraordinary."

Currently, this is the only job listing available for the new studio on the Activision recruitment site, which suggests the opening of the studio is still reasonably new, hence why there hasn't been an official announcement from the team yet. However, this isn't the only new studio for Infinity Ward opening its doors this year.

The team established a new team in Barcelona earlier this year to work alongside Digital Legends for the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone mobile alongside continuing support for Modern Warfare. Although Call of Duty: Warzone mobile hasn't been released yet, the opening of a new studio could suggest that an update may be on the horizon.

Further details on which projects the new studio in Texas will be responsible for pioneering are yet to be announced, but we expect the studio to make an official announcement regarding the opening of the new studio soon, which may shed some light on what we can expect the team to work on.

