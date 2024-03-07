Helldivers 2 tells players to save a planet before they can unlock mechs
The war continues in co-op sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2, and players have been informed that they must successfully defend a key planet in order to get their hands on new mechs.
Mechs were first teased in the Helldivers 2 Report for Duty Trailer. Since then, however, the official Helldivers 2 Twitter / X account announced on March 5 that "Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon!"
Unfortunately, it looks as though these expectations have been dashed by a development in Helldivers 2's ongoing campaign. The planet of Tien Kwan is under attack. In another Tweet posted today (March 7), the official Twitter / X account stated: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! [sic.] Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan."
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan! pic.twitter.com/NM4A26jZlhMarch 7, 2024
In game, this has resulted in a new Major Order for players, urging them to take the fight to Tien Kwan. Major Orders are large objectives shared by the entire Helldivers community. The Major Order reads: "The Automatons have captured Tien Kwan, which was home to the sole Morgunson Arsenal producing Exosuits - new powerful weaponry that was slated for imminent fleetwide deployment."
The Order continued: "We must retake Tien Kwan immediately. If we fail, the automatons will steal the Exosuit technology for themselves, and deployment of this powerful weaponry will be severely delayed."
Missions in Helldivers 2 take place as part of a massive online campaign where the entire community works to conquer new worlds and achieve larger goals. It's ambitious stuff and results in the sort of community building usually reserved for the best MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games).
This development has also come alongside the announcement of a new Warbond - Helldivers 2's answer to the battle pass. The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Premium Warbond features brand-new weapons, armor, capes, player cards emotes, and utility boosters and is set to drop on March 14.
Helldivers 2 is one of the best co-op games we've seen so far this year. If you're looking for more PS5-friendly titles though, check out our list of the best PS5 games.
