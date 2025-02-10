The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the best earbuds I've ever tested, and they've just received their first proper discount

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds in white on a blue background with white price cut text
Finally, the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have had their first proper discount and the price of both PlayStation and Xbox variants is slashed in the UK. This is the gaming earbud deal I've been checking regularly for since the product first came out.

The PlayStation buds in white are going slightly cheaper with their price dropping to £144.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon, while the Xbox buds are still discounted but only to £149.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon.

It's not huge, but it is a milestone nonetheless as the buds' first proper discount at UK retailers. If you've been waiting for a time to strike on that side of the Atlantic, then there's literally never been a better time and the value proposition here is excellent.

Sadly, there's no US equivalent price cut right now, but you can find links to the best prices stateside below too.

Today's best gaming earbud deal

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for PlayStation
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for PlayStation: was £159.99 now £144.99 at Amazon

A new lowest-ever price for the brilliant PlayStation GameBuds in white. I cannot recommend these earbuds highly enough as they do everything brilliantly.

Price check: £144.99 at Currys

US price: $159.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox: was £159.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

The discount isn't quite so much on the Xbox variants, but if you're looking for extra compatibility then this is the version to get: the Xbox buds also play nice with PlayStation, so you can use them across all your devices. This is still a lowest ever price too!

Price check: £149.99 at Currys

US price: $159.99 at Amazon

Simply put, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the best gaming earbuds money can buy - even at their full list price they offer excellent value for money.

These discounts, even though not huge on their own, make the bang for buck exceptionally high considering how good the buds are in every department.

In brief, they sound spectacular, have a terrific design and build, a wonderful feature set and companion app, and the battery life and charging feature of a wireless charging case are excellent too. The PlayStation ones will cover you across every platform apart from Xbox, while the Xbox version will work across all platforms if that's a priority for you.

If you're not in the UK or are but want to keep your options open, then find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds below, wherever you are in the world.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

