The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the best earbuds I've ever tested, and they've just received their first proper discount

Finally, the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have had their first proper discount and the price of both PlayStation and Xbox variants is slashed in the UK. This is the gaming earbud deal I've been checking regularly for since the product first came out.

The PlayStation buds in white are going slightly cheaper with their price dropping to £144.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon, while the Xbox buds are still discounted but only to £149.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon.

It's not huge, but it is a milestone nonetheless as the buds' first proper discount at UK retailers. If you've been waiting for a time to strike on that side of the Atlantic, then there's literally never been a better time and the value proposition here is excellent.

Sadly, there's no US equivalent price cut right now, but you can find links to the best prices stateside below too.

Today's best gaming earbud deal

Simply put, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the best gaming earbuds money can buy - even at their full list price they offer excellent value for money.

These discounts, even though not huge on their own, make the bang for buck exceptionally high considering how good the buds are in every department.

In brief, they sound spectacular, have a terrific design and build, a wonderful feature set and companion app, and the battery life and charging feature of a wireless charging case are excellent too. The PlayStation ones will cover you across every platform apart from Xbox, while the Xbox version will work across all platforms if that's a priority for you.

If you're not in the UK or are but want to keep your options open, then find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds below, wherever you are in the world.