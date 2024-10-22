The new Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner gives your gaming chair more leg support, but doesn’t come cheap

Gaming furniture manufacturer Secretlab has unveiled the Ergonomic Recliner, a new add-on that is compatible with all Secretlab Titan Evo and Secretlab Classics Series chairs.

It’s designed to introduce dedicated calf support and bring some of the comfort of traditionally bulky recliner chairs to a much more desk-friendly format. The Ergonomic Recliner is effectively a large leg cushion with a pneumatic gas spring mechanism that clips seamlessly onto the bottom of your chair.

It can be adjusted by up to 80 degrees, which is enough to support a wide range of seating positions and is made using the company’s soft high-density Plushcell memory foam. I’ve been testing the product with a Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 for the last few weeks and have been pretty impressed with it on the whole.

Whether you want to kick back and relax with a movie on your PC monitor or lie in an almost fully reclined position for a quick nap in between games of Counter-Strike 2, I’ve found that the Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner does add quite a bit of additional comfort. I’m also a big fan of how it can be neatly tucked away underneath the seat when it’s not in use.

That said, this accessory really doesn’t come at a very affordable price. The standard edition will be available for $199 / £159 in early 2025. There’s also the limited edition $249 / £199 Founder’s Edition which is on sale now. This features an extra layer of cooling gel, plus a unique quilted pattern and an exclusive Founder’s Edition metal plated tag.

Whether this is a worthwhile investment for you is likely going to come down to your usage habits. If you frequently lie back in your chair and are willing to splash out for an improved experience, then I can see this being a great addition to your setup.

For even more on the accessory, you can read my full Secertlab Ergonomic Recliner review now.

