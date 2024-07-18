One of the greatest PS5 SSDs ever has fallen to it lowest price since January

If you're searching for a hefty PS5 storage upgrade then I have just the deal for you. One of our absolute highest rated PS5 compatible SSDs has received a big discount, taking its price right down to the lowest that we've seen since January.

I'm talking about the Kingston Fury Renegade, which is available in its 2TB capacity for just $187.99 (was $226.99) at Amazon. That's a $39 discount and a very fair amount to pay for a 2TB drive. Just to give you some context about how big this drive is, each copy of Horizon Forbidden West, which is a pretty massive game, occupies about 166GB of drive space. This SSD could therefore fit about 12 separate installations and should be more than enough to keep a large share of your library on your console at the same time.

Our testing revealed that this drive offers some seriously high-end performance, with a well-designed heatsink that keeps its thermals in check. Read on to learn even more about this SSD and today's deal.

Kingston Fury Renegade (2TB): was $226.99 now $187.99 at Amazon

This is a very fair price for a seriously high-quality 2TB SSD and the steepest discount that we have seen on this model since January. If you're looking for a PS5 SSD with leading performance and more than enough space for a large chunk of library, look no further than this.

We awarded the Kingston Fury Renegade a full five out of five stars in our review last year, describing it as "one of the fastest and most consistent Gen 4 drives" on the market. This particular model comes with a heatsink that has been specifically designed for the PS5, keeping the drive cool and ensuring complete compatibility with the console. One of our only complaints at the time was that higher capacities could be a little on the pricey side, an issue that this deal thankfully mitigates.

If you do want to pick up this drive but don't know how to fit it, we've also got you covered with our detailed breakdown of how to upgrade your PS5 internal storage. It's a surprisingly quick and painless process, even for a beginner, provided you pay close attention to each step.

If you're not currently in the US but still want to secure a deal on this SSD, then you can check for any local offers in your region below.