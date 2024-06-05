Forget the Elite Series 2, this premium alternative is on sale for a huge discount

If you’re thinking of picking up an Elite Series 2 controller for your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or PC, I have one piece of advice: don’t. I’ve previously gone into detail about why you shouldn't buy an Xbox Elite Series 2 in 2024 but the quick explanation is that the aging controller is simply bad value compared to much of the latest competition.

One great alternative, however, is the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, a controller that we easily consider one of the best Xbox controllers right now and is currently on sale for just £145.04 (was £171.99) at Amazon. That’s a £26.02 saving and puts the controller just a few pennies above its lowest-ever price at the online retailer.

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox stands out thanks to its unique modular design, which offers far more customizability than the older Elite Series 2. On top of customizable thumbsticks, trigger locks, and a variety of possible layouts, it comes bundled with a unique fightpad module that’s perfect for any of the best fighting games.

This £26.02 discount on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox takes one of our favorite Xbox controllers right now down to a much more affordable price. It boasts a suite of high-end features that put it ahead of Microsoft's offering including a seriously customizable modular design.

Our hardware editor Rhys Wood gave the controller four and a half out of five stars in our PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox review, which highlighted its brilliant set of features and solid build quality. He called it the "the best high-end Xbox controller" and said that it easily "outclasses the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 with its vast and beginner-friendly customizability".

If you're not in the UK but still want to pick up the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, be sure to browse some offers in your region below.