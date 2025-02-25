Final Fantasy 14 gets a new cute emote thanks to a Fujifilm collaboration that lets players use an Instax camera in-game
Final Fantasy 14 has teamed up with Fujifilm to bring a new Instax camera emote to the game.
The collaboration kicks off today alongside the release of Patch 7.18 and introduces the exclusive 'Photograph' emote to the massively multiplayer online game (MMO) that mimics the act of capturing moments with an Instax Polaroid camera.
The emote is free and has been added to every player's emote collection automatically with the new update, so there's no need to go out of your way to purchase or farm for it.
There's also a second phase to the Fujifilm collaboration that will begin on February 27 and run until March 30 with a campaign will be hosted on X / Twitter.
Final Fantasy 14 players can visit the campaign website to create digital Instax prints from screenshots taken in-game.
They can then share their photos on X / Twitter and up to 10,000 participants will have a chance to win exclusive in-game items, including accessories like the Gaelicap hat, a Great Paraserpent umbrella, and Fat Cat Earrings. Entry instructions and requirements can also be found on the website.
Patch 7.18 also arrives with new battle system changes, like the removal of the weekly restriction on receiving Light-heavy Holoblades from the first Arcadion raid tier, a plethora of PvP adjustments, and some quality-of-life improvements.
Square Enix has confirmed that Patch 7.2, the next major update titled Seekers of Eternity, will be released in late March 2025. It will come with a ton of new features, including new main scenario quests, a new dungeon called The Underkeep, the new Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier raid, and more.
