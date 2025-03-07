Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent

Songwriter and music producer John Cunningham will helm the soundtrack

XXX Nightshift promotional art.
(Image credit: Dark Math Games)
  • Developer Dark Math Games has announced that the XXX Nightshift will be helmed by Grammy Award nominated songwriter and music producer John Cunningham
  • The game is an upcoming detective RPG, similar to Disco Elysium
  • Pre-orders open tomorrow via the game's official website

Developer Dark Math Games has revealed that the soundtrack for its upcoming sci-fi detective RPG XXX Nightshift will be helmed by Grammy Award nominated songwriter and music producer John Cunningham.

The game, which was first revealed at the end of last year, is something of a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium and is being created by a team of 20 developers - roughly half of which worked on Disco Elysium and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Set in a futuristic ski resort, the game promises to deliver "deep single-player role-playing" with choices that dramatically shape how the story unfolds.

Played from an isometric perspective, it certainly looks similar to Disco Elysium - though boasts a unique companion mechanic that allows you to progress in your investigation either solo or with company depending on your decisions.

Cunningham is known for his collaborations with artists including Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, and the late XXXTentacion. He will be working closely with the development team to lead the creation of music and sound for the game.

Regarding the partnership, Dark Math Games founder and XXX Nightshift art director said that "John’s innovative approach matches our energy perfectly.

"He knows how to get the best out of every artist, and we’re thrilled to have him as a hands-on collaborator with the development team," he continued. "He’s taking the lead on sound and music with his signature style—players are in for something unforgettable."

Cunningham said that he's "super curious and excited to be a part of XXX Nightshift."

He added that "the world has evolved so much, and our understanding of music and personalization has evolved alongside it. How is music created, listened to, shared, and loved in this world? And most importantly, how can I impart the feeling upon the player that we are all artists in our own right?"

The studio has also confirmed that pre-orders for the game, which is currently only slated for a PC release, will open tomorrow on March 8 via its official website. Those who pre-order it will receive an exclusive 34-page digital comic. You can get an early glimpse of the comic's cover below.

The XXX Nightshift digital comic.

(Image credit: Dark Math Games)

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

