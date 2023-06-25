Diablo 4 dev "clears up some details" about its "rarest unique items"

Confused about how to secure some of Diablo 4's rarest items? You're not alone. In fact, Diablo 4's lead class designer Adam Jackson has been questioned enough about the action RPG's more unusual uniques that he decided to post a helpful tweet about them.

Whilst warning us that the highly sought-after items were "realllly rare", Jackson explained that there are currently six in the game – Andariel’s Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather – and that they will always drop at 820 item power.

As for where to find them? Jackson confirmed that "you get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique" and "they can drop from level 85+ enemies".

Blizzard's general manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson, recently revealed that you'll need to make a brand new character to participate in Diablo 4's upcoming battle pass .

The battle pass – which is scheduled to launch in mid-to-late July, along with other seasonal content – means that your existing character won't be able to experience the new content, so players must start from scratch with a brand new character. Writing on Twitter, Fergusson stated that: "to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character".

"Perhaps Diablo 4’s most adventurous quality is the move towards an open world in the 'modern' sense," we wrote in our Diablo 4 review .

"What could have been a featureless, bland expanse is, instead, a delight. Brimming with intrigue and danger, the open world of Sanctuary fits the Diablo formula like a glove, providing the space in which the game’s macabre aesthetic and bold mechanical design cohere beautifully."