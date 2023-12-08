You'll be able to experience Alan Wake 2's New Game Plus and its "alternative narrative" in a matter of days

Alan Wake 2's New Game Plus mode now has a release date, and it's just days away.

In a free update for Remedy Entertainment's well-received horror game, New Game Plus will introduce a brand new Nightmare difficulty mode alongside a mysterious "new alternative narrative." The update is slated to drop on December 11.

According to a post from the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account New Game Plus mode will allow you to "retain all unlocked weapons, charms and upgrades" while also offering "new Manuscript pages and video content" as well as a new ending.

Given the strength of Alan Wake 2's storytelling, the promise of a new ending is nothing to sniff at. The Tweet also includes an image of Doctor Casper Darling, famous for dropping a catchy musical number in Remedy's previous title, Control.

New Game Plus update for #AlanWake2 will be released on next Monday!🔦 New ending🔫 Retain all unlocked weapons, Charms and upgrades😈 New Nightmare difficulty level📚 New Manuscript pages and video contentRead the blog post for more details: https://t.co/JMoFGxn5Ux pic.twitter.com/F3v4sdYhIBDecember 8, 2023 See more

Though these additions to the game are undoubtedly exciting, fans of Alan Wake 2 have more to look forward to next year, too. Back in October, Remedy announced it was working on two paid expansions for 2024. Titled Night Springs and The Lake House, both add-ons aim to "tell new stories." Night Springs is slated for a release in 'late spring 2024' - sometime between March and May, most likely - while The Lake House has yet to receive an official release window.

Both expansions have received short descriptions on Alan Wake 2's official FAQ page. Night Springs will allow us to: "Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV show [also] set in the world of Alan Wake."

Remedy also offered a description for The Lake House. "The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again."

Both sound like real treats, however, we're very glad to have the secrets of the New Game Plus update to keep us busy for the time being. Alan Wake 2 is a smashing and thought-provoking title - we can't wait to see more.

Alan Wake 2 is easily one of the best horror games of recent years. However, if you're keen for more gripping narratives, our list of the best story games may have what you're looking for.