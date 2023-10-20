Vampire Survivors’ latest update adds 6 new achievements, a bonus stage and more

Poncle’s endlessly engrossing indie roguelike Vampire Survivors just got a brand-new update, which adds a bunch of free content to the game.

It may be October, but patch 1.7.0: Whiteout is, as the name suggests, a snow-themed update, complete with a festive-looking bonus stage. As well as a fresh weapon which evolves into the ice-based Glass Fandango, there’s also a new playable character - She-Moon Eeta, and a music track titled Remedy in the Snow. Completionists can also busy themselves with six new achievements.

So, why introduce a snow theme now, you might ask? In a press release, the founder of Poncle, Luca Galante, simply said: “There’s always one thing that comes to mind when October comes around. Christmas, of course! It’s only two months until the big day. I hope this patch helps all our players get in the snowy festive spirit!”

There you have it. On top of that, Poncle’s senior marketing manager, Geo Morgan, added: “We also always try to listen to our fans from all over the globe and recently found out that we have two active players in Antarctica, actual true fact! This update is for you!”

In the patch notes , which were posted to Steam, Poncle also gave a quick update on Vampire Survivors’ previously teased ‘Adventures’ feature. The feature will “remix content of the base game and add a bit of new flavor through new stage progression and descriptions”, with “new chapters to tackle”. A “special Adventure” will be added for each DLC, too.

While the devs were hoping to release Adventures alongside the Whiteout update, it still needs a bit more time. However, the much-anticipated new feature could still be rolled out pretty soon. Poncle wrote: “If everything goes well, we should be able to deliver the Adventures patch on Steam in less than a month.”