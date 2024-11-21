Valve is reportedly making a Steam Controller 2 and a new VR controller

Valve could be working on new Steam and VR controllers

Both are reportedly in the "later stages of production"

The Steam Controller 2 is reportedly codenamed "Ibex"

Valve is reportedly developing another Steam Controller, as well as a new VR controller.

That's according to YouTuber Brad Lynch (via IGN) who shared insider knowledge over on X / Twitter, claiming that Valve is now working on a Steam Controller 2 codenamed "Ibex", as well as a separate product that seems to be a new VR controller codenamed "Roy".

Both controllers are reportedly "being tooled for a mass production goal in their [Valve's] factories right now" and are "in later stages of production".

The Roy controller is seemingly referenced in Valve's SteamVR code, which Brad Lynch also shared, and will apparently feature a D-pad, bumpers, group buttons, triggers, an ABXY button layout, and "some sort of strap".

"I am confident in this info based on datamining AND sources who wished not to be named," Lynch said. "There is also an unreleased OpenXR extension for these controllers."

As for the Steam Controller 2, Lynch wasn't able to share too many specifics about the model but did respond in the X / Twitter thread saying that it will look like a standard gamepad.

The YouTuber also claimed that "the biggest change will be the shape/size of the trackpads to get into that gamepad-y form" and will have symmetrical sticks.

Valve has yet to officially announce a new Steam Controller or a VR pad, so we can't say for certain when we can expect to see the new hardware if the claims are true.