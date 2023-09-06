This cut Baldur's Gate 3 spell would have broken the game

A recent interview has revealed the one spell that could not be added to Baldur's Gate 3 for fears it would have been game-breaking.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of the year with its deep and expansive world and player freedom, however, it was going to be even deeper ahead of release. "We wanted to do Dispel magic" Swen Vincke, lead developer on the game and CEO of Larian Studios in a video interview, explains.

Simply put, Dispel Magic removes magical effects on its target, essentially depowering an opponent or being. Since the world of Baldur's Gate 3 is full of magic users, it would have meant a tight balancing act if implemented. That, according to Vincke, it was "on the table for a long time, but it just became too much, because there's so much magic in the game".

It appears that Dispel Magic caused too many problems for the development team despite the desire to implement the spell: "We wanted to do it, but it was just too much. It literally would have doubled the size of the game just to support that one spell properly". Considering that Baldur's Gate 3 has a file size of 150GB on PC and 108GB on PS5, this would have been no small undertaking.

That isn't to say it will never happen. Baldur's Gate 3 continues to be updated with new features, fixes, and updates to the existing version despite its sizable amount of content already. While it seems unlikely that Dispel Magic could be included any time soon, time will tell if this D&D staple will appear in the critically acclaimed RPG.

Gear up for Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 with one of the best SSDs for PS5 and get the best audio and visual experience with one of the best PS5 headsets and the best monitors for PS5. The game is also expected for Xbox Series X later this year.