The Sims 4 is working with Winnie Harlow to add vitiligo: 'I think it’s so beautiful to be able to represent your true self'

The most recent update for The Sims 4 finally introduces vitiligo after some time learning and considering how to authentically provide it to players.

Today's update in The Sims 4 will provide new vitiligo assets in Create-A-Sim; you can access this in the Skin Details category for either Face or Body. It will appear right next to the Birthmarks that arrived with the Growing Together Base Game update.

"Several Vitiligo patterns will have more than one variant - you can choose whether you want to start with a less prominent part of the pattern at first or start with the full pattern," an official The Sims 4 blog post describes. "All ages will have access to the same pieces, so your choices can stay the same as they age, or you can change them over time."

In total, The Sims 4 character artists created 61 vitiligo variants across all ages. Each one has different levels of coverage and symmetry. "In our research, we found that depigmentation may have clear edges and some edges may be darker and irregular," the blog post mentions. "Affected skin can be absolutely white, or can be pink or varying shades lighter than the surrounding skin. Since vitiligo affects people of all ethnicities and skin types, our Senior Character Artist intentionally created the first assets to work with a Sim's skin tone."

This new feature also stems from a collaboration with beauty entrepreneur and supermodel Winnie Harlow. “It’s magical to see The Sims 4 team introduce this new Vitiligo feature,” Harlow said in the blog post. “As a child, I spent a lot of time playing The Sims, and I think it’s so beautiful to be able to represent your true self in-game. This partnership is a powerful statement encouraging players to embrace what makes them unique – both in-game and in real life.”

