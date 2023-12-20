The Finals update makes improvements to its anti-cheat software and adds a Christmas twist to the Monaco map

Embark Studios has released a new patch for The Finals, adding improvements to its anti-cheat detection.

Earlier this week, the developer addressed the ongoing cheating issues plaguing its first-person multiplayer shooter and confirmed that it was in the process of bolstering the title's EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) system.

With Patch 1.4.0, the studio has "made major changes to our anti-cheat detection to ensure fewer matches with players who don’t play fair." With any luck, players should now be spared from disrupted games.

Alongside various balance changes and quality-of-life improvements "across the entire game," including various weapons and abilities like the Goo Gun and Mesh Shield, Embark is also treating players to a free Christmas bundle to celebrate the holidays.

The bundle expires on January 3 and comes with the Ho Ho Hat, Stocking Stuffer charm, Festiver Firepower grenade skin, and a Deck the Halls sticker. There's also a new Holiday Spirit set available in the in-game store for 1000 Multibucks which includes a festive elf costume.

What's more, the Monaco map has also received a temporary snowy makeover to coincide with the game's Christmas event. You can check out the trailer below, along with the full patch notes.

The Finals version 1.4.0 patch notes

Balance Changes

Abilities

Goo Gun - Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Mesh Shield - Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250

Recon Senses - Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets

C4

C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240

C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m

C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1

Dome Shield

Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350

Gas Mine

Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Glitch Mine

Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Goo Grenade

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Mine

Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160

Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m

Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Pryo Mine

Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

RPG-7

RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165

RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90

RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m

RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m

RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly

RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly

Stun Gun

Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps

Game Show Events

Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event

Vegas

Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results

Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes

Bankit

Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode

Weapons

AKM

Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern

Flamethrower

Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160

LH1

LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45

Melee Weapons

Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players

M11

M11 damage increased to 16 from 15

Riot Shield

Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)

SA1216

SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly

SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8

Movement

Vaulting

Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Ziplines

Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables

UI

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings

UI shows you as "unranked" unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards

