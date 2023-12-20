The Finals update makes improvements to its anti-cheat software and adds a Christmas twist to the Monaco map
Players can also grab a free Christmas bundle right now
Embark Studios has released a new patch for The Finals, adding improvements to its anti-cheat detection.
Earlier this week, the developer addressed the ongoing cheating issues plaguing its first-person multiplayer shooter and confirmed that it was in the process of bolstering the title's EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) system.
With Patch 1.4.0, the studio has "made major changes to our anti-cheat detection to ensure fewer matches with players who don’t play fair." With any luck, players should now be spared from disrupted games.
Alongside various balance changes and quality-of-life improvements "across the entire game," including various weapons and abilities like the Goo Gun and Mesh Shield, Embark is also treating players to a free Christmas bundle to celebrate the holidays.
The bundle expires on January 3 and comes with the Ho Ho Hat, Stocking Stuffer charm, Festiver Firepower grenade skin, and a Deck the Halls sticker. There's also a new Holiday Spirit set available in the in-game store for 1000 Multibucks which includes a festive elf costume.
What's more, the Monaco map has also received a temporary snowy makeover to coincide with the game's Christmas event. You can check out the trailer below, along with the full patch notes.
The Finals version 1.4.0 patch notes
Balance Changes
Abilities
- Goo Gun - Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
- Mesh Shield - Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250
- Recon Senses - Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2
Gadgets
C4
- C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240
- C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m
- C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1
Dome Shield
- Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350
Gas Mine
- Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Glitch Mine
- Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Goo Grenade
- Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
Mine
- Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160
- Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m
- Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Pryo Mine
- Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
RPG-7
- RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165
- RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90
- RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m
- RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m
- RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly
- RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly
Stun Gun
- Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m
Maps
Game Show Events
- Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event
Vegas
- Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results
- Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer
Modes
Bankit
- Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode
Weapons
AKM
- Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern
Flamethrower
- Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160
LH1
- LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45
Melee Weapons
- Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players
M11
- M11 damage increased to 16 from 15
Riot Shield
- Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)
SA1216
- SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly
- SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8
Movement
Vaulting
- Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input
Ziplines
- Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables
UI
- Various fixes to contestant screens
- Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader
- Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked
- Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings
- UI shows you as "unranked" unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards
By Darren Allan