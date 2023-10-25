The Finals adds new game mode and map in crossplay beta, starting tomorrow

Embark Studios’ upcoming team-based first-person shooter, The Finals, is getting a crossplay open beta on PC and consoles tomorrow (October 26), which will add an entirely new mode to the game, as well as a new map.

For those unfamiliar with The Finals, the FPS will see players step into the shoes of a contestant on the “the world's greatest free-to-play combat game show”, as they “compete for worldwide fame and the support of our discerning and stylish sponsors”. The title’s virtual arenas (inspired by real-life locations) can be altered and destroyed in the name of victory.

As well as the pre-existing Monaco and Seoul arenas, open beta players will be able to try out the all-new Skyway Stadium. Beyond that, there’ll be a selection of game modes to try out, including Unranked Tournament - a ‘cashout’ mode in which four trios battle it out to find cashboxes and deposit them into vaults for three rounds (with a total of 24 players).

Ranked Tournament, as you’d expect, is much the same, but sees a total of 48 players duke it out across four rounds. Quick Cash is a more casual 3v3v3 variation of it, which has longer matches and faster extraction times.

If you’re someone who’s already had the chance to get their hands on The Finals before, then no doubt you’ll be keen to try out the new casual Bank-It mode. Four teams of three battle for coins, aiming to either collect the maximum amount of them, or earn more than the other teams by the end of the round.

The Finals’ crossplay beta will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, and will run until November 5. As an extra incentive to play, a free battle pass is being offered, which contains 16 unlockable awards, which players can keep at the game's full launch.