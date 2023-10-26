Open-world RPG Ark: Survival Ascended just released a launch trailer for PC

After months of silence, fans finally get a first look at the new open-world survival RPG Ark: Survival Ascended remake in its launch trailer.

In a surprise release, Ark: Survival Ascended launched on PC today (October 26). Many fans had previously worried about never seeing this survival RPG after it was initially delayed, but thankfully, Studio Wildcard, the developers behind Ark: Survival Ascended, managed to pull through and successfully get this fantastic title into the hands of players. Ark: Survival Evolved is already on our best survival games list, so the developer's track record is strong.

In this online multiplayer game, you can form a tribe with whom you can explore this dangerous world, craft crucial supplies, and build a settlement to call home. There are also various prehistoric creatures and unique dinosaurs to hunt, tame, and breed, if you're brave enough, meaning there's never a dull moment in this survival game.

Ark: Survival Ascended has also been revitalized thanks to Unreal Engine 5, which brings it into the next generation of game technology. Providing beautiful settings and fluid in-game fights. This updated version also offers improved physics and dynamic water, additional creatures, and public multiplayer for up to 70 players, as well as private sessions for up to eight players, just to name a few.

If you're waiting to play this open-world RPG on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, then unfortunately, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as the release window for consoles is in November.

Thankfully, even if you're not playing on PC, this launch has provided something for everyone to enjoy. Alongside its release on PC, Studio Wildcard also released its first-ever in-game footage for Ark: Survival Ascended. In this, it shows off its fully remastered UE5 forests and dinosaurs. Ark has never looked so good.

