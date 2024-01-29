Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League servers are being pulled offline already due to a bizarre bug that auto-completes the game for you
Players were logging in for the first time to full story completion
Rocksteady Studios’ third-person action shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is off to a rocky start, as its early-access launch has been interrupted by server maintenance while the developers work to fix a bizarre bug.
Those who’ve pre-ordered the pricier Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been given 72 hours of early access, which has already kicked off in certain time zones. However, early this afternoon (January 29), the game’s official Twitter / X account announced that the game will be unavailable for potentially “several hours” while the developers fix a bug that’s causing players to have full story completion the first time they log into the game.
“We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion. To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers,” the post reads. “During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers. During this time the game will be…January 29, 2024
The developers haven’t given any indication as to when the servers are expected to be back up. At the time of writing, it’s been over three hours since the initial post, with no further updates provided posted on social media or the official Discord server. It’s also not clear how widespread the issue was before the server maintenance came into effect.
After the early-access period ends, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 2. The Epic Games Store PC version has been delayed slightly, Rocksteady confirmed last month, and will release later on March 5.
Looking for some new games to play? Be sure to check out our recommendations for the best superhero games, as well as the best story games for some fantastic narratives.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Tom Power