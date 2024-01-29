Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League servers are being pulled offline already due to a bizarre bug that auto-completes the game for you

Rocksteady Studios’ third-person action shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is off to a rocky start, as its early-access launch has been interrupted by server maintenance while the developers work to fix a bizarre bug.

Those who’ve pre-ordered the pricier Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been given 72 hours of early access, which has already kicked off in certain time zones. However, early this afternoon (January 29), the game’s official Twitter / X account announced that the game will be unavailable for potentially “several hours” while the developers fix a bug that’s causing players to have full story completion the first time they log into the game.

“We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion. To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers,” the post reads. “During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The developers haven’t given any indication as to when the servers are expected to be back up. At the time of writing, it’s been over three hours since the initial post, with no further updates provided posted on social media or the official Discord server. It’s also not clear how widespread the issue was before the server maintenance came into effect.

After the early-access period ends, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X |S on February 2. The Epic Games Store PC version has been delayed slightly , Rocksteady confirmed last month, and will release later on March 5.

